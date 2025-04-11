$50M-worth Cam Smith reveals his blazer look for Masters practice was decided over a 'couple of beers'

Cam Smith turned heads with an unconventional blazer look at Augusta National in the practice round on Wednesday. He has now revealed how the outfit was decided over a "couple of beers."

Smith, who has a net worth of $50 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth, wore a navy blue blazer with matching pants over a dark polo shirt. He completed his look with a maroon cap with Ripper GC lightning bolt logo, and white golf gloves. In the press conference after the first round, he was asked about his outfit. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"Yeah, I guess. Funny story, I think, I met Charlie (Schaefer), the Grayson guy, at teams week this week, and we had a couple of beers and maybe even a couple too many beers, and we got to talking about fashion."

For the unversed, Charlie Schaefer is the founder and CEO of Greyson Clothiers. Smith further said:

"He (Charlie) said, 'It would be great if you wore a blazer at the Masters. I think it's the place to do it,' and I agreed to it. I'm a man of my word, so I did it. It was actually good, though. I mean, for how a sport coat or a blazer should feel, that one I was able to swing in pretty easy. It was a bit chilly, so it kind of worked out. Yeah, it was good."

Cam Smith had a decent first round at Augusta. He posted a score of 1-under 11 on the first day with two birdies on the sixth and 18th holes against a bogey on the par-4 fifth. He is tied at 11th with Shane Lowry, Bubba Watson, Fred Couples, and others.

Talking about his first round, he said that since his iron play was a 'bit scrappy,' he struggled to commit to some shots. However, he said his driving, wedges, and putting felt good overall on the first day. He added that he had a "really good scramble" and that despite missing opportunities, he hadn't left himself too much to recover from.

On Friday, Cam Smith will tee off at noon with J.T. Poston and Aaron Rai in the second round of the Masters 2025.

A look at Cam Smith's record at the Masters

Cam Smith has a decent record at the Masters. He has competed in the tournament eight times and made the cut in all of them. In eight starts, he has had three top-5 finishes and five top-10 finishes.

His best performance came in 2020 when he tied for second and fell short to Dustin Johnson by five strokes. His other notable finishes include a T3 in 2022 and a T5 in 2018. Last year, he tied for sixth.

Let's look at Cam Smith's past performances at the Masters:

2016: T55 (303, +15)

2018: T5 (279, −9)

2019: T51 (290, +2)

2020: T2 (273, −15)

2021: T10 (285, −3)

2022: T3 (283, −5)

2023: T34 (292, +4)

2024: T6 (286, −2)

