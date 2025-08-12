$50M-worth golf icon reacts to Justin Rose's 'masterclass' at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Justin Rose's phenomenal performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship received praise from the legendary golfer Gary Player. The English golfer won the event on Sunday by defeating J.J. Spaun in a playoff.

Ad

After four rounds, they both tied for the lead, and finally, Rose carded a birdie on the third hole to clinch the title. Following his victory, Player shared a post praising him on his X. The South African golfer, who has a net worth of $50 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), talked about the English golfer's performance. He wrote:

"Many congratulations to Justin Rose on a remarkable playoff victory at the PGA TOUR’s FedEx St Jude Championship. No doubt yesterday he proved that age is just a number and that back 9 was simply a masterclass of golf! The playoff against JJ Spaun was an absolutely thrilling battle that we all hope for each week.

Ad

Trending

"It’s hard to believe Justin has been a professional for nearly 30 years. But what I admire most about him, whether in victory or defeat, he conducts himself like a true gentleman. Reminds me of Jack in that regard. Hats off to Justin, I’m so very proud of his success. GP," he added.

Ad

GARY PLAYER @garyplayer Many congratulations to Justin Rose on a remarkable playoff victory at the PGA TOUR’s FedEx St Jude Championship. No doubt yesterday he proved that age is just a number and that back 9 was simply a masterclass of golf! The playoff against JJ Spaun was an absolutely thrilling battle that we all hope for each week. It’s hard to believe Justin has been a professional for nearly 30 years. But what I admire most about him, whether in victory or defeat, he conducts himself like a true gentleman. Reminds me of Jack in that regard. Hats off to Justin, I’m so very proud of his success. GP

Ad

Rose won his 12th PGA Tour event in Memphis. Spaun settled in solo second place, followed by Scottie Scheffler, who settled in a two-way tie for third place with Tommy Fleetwood. Cameron Young played a round of 64 and jumped 16 spots on the leaderboard, finishing in fifth place.

"Played unbelievable golf": Justin Rose on his performance at St. Jude Championship 2025

Justin Rose started his campaign at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship with an opening round of 64. He carded the next round of 66, followed by rounds of 67. He settled in second place after three rounds and started the game on Sunday on the first tee.

Ad

Rose made a bogey on the first hole, followed by a birdie and a bogey on the front nine. He made five birdies and a bogey on the back nine for a score of 3-under, tying for the lead.

In the post-round press conference, Justin Rose opened up about his performance and said, via ASAP Sports:

"That was an amazing last 90 minutes really. Seemed to be the way it got this week. When I got myself a few back, something good would happen. Never stopped believing.

Ad

"The 6-iron I hit into 14 was a clutch shot; back right pin, had to hit the perfect golf shot in there. That set up the birdie that I needed just to give myself a chance. Played unbelievable golf coming down the stretch. I had so much fun with it. 18 was playing perfectly for me today," he added.

This season on the PGA Tour, Justin Rose played in 16 tournaments and won one. He recorded one runner-up finish at the Masters, and some other good finishes were T8 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, solo sixth at the Genesis Scottish Open, and T16 at The Open Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More