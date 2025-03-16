54-hole leader J.J. Spaun gets honest about his golf journey ahead of Players 2025 showdown: "Didn't know what my ceiling was"

J.J. Spaun candidly opened up about his golfing journey as the American is in contention to seize a win this week at The Players. He took the lead at the TPC Sawgrass event after 54 holes and has a good chance to break his three-year winless streak on the PGA Tour.

Spaun, who last won on the Tour at the Valero Texas Open in 2022, opened up about his game during the press conference at The Players Championship on March 15. He talked about his years-long golf journey and expressed gratitude to be able to play on the PGA Tour for years and also win an event on the circuit.

Speaking about his golf journey, Spaun said:

"I wasn't raised or groomed to be a professional golfer. I walked on to a California state school. I didn't really -- I guess I kind of blossomed as I took on this journey, whether it was like junior golf, then high school golf, then college. I didn't know what my ceiling was, I guess you could say. I still guess I don't know what it is.

"But if you were to say before I turned pro, Hey, you're going to win a PGA TOUR event and you're going to play nine, ten years out there, you're going to make some good money and you're going to have fun doing it, that would be a great accomplishment in my terms," he added.

J.J. Spaun played a round of 70 on Saturday, which gave him a one-stroke lead at The Players over Billy Caley. This is the second time this year that Spaun is so close to a win; before this, he settled for a tie for second place at the Cognizant Classic.

A look into J.J. Spaun’s performance at The Players Championship 2025

J.J. Spaun played the first round of 66 at The Players Championship. He started with a solid round and maintained the momentum as the game progressed.

The American started the outing on the tenth hole and made two back-to-back birdies on the 12th and 13th before adding another birdie on the 16th. He played a bogey-free opening round in the tough TPC Sawgrass, adding three more birdies on the back nine for a round of 6-under 66.

In the second round, J.J. Spaun started with two back-to-back birdies on the first and second holes, a bogey on the fifth, and two more birdies on the sixth and seventh. He carded three birdies on the back nine along with a bogey on the 18th for a round of 4-under 68. He carded a round of 2-under 70 in the third round with five birdies and three bogeys.

