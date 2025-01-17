55-year-old Ricardo Gonzalez named Rookie of the Year by PGA Tour Champions

On Wednesday, January 16, Ricardo Gonzalez was named PGA Tour Champions Rookie of the Year for his incredible debut season. He was given the Hale Irwin Award for his outstanding rookie year.

Gonzalez started playing full-time on the Senior Tour in 2024 and registered a win at the Trophy Hassan II, only the second start of the year. He eventually finished with six top tens, including two runner-up finishes and a win.

Miller Brady, the president of PGA TOUR Champions, showered praise on Gonzalez in his official statement.

"Ricardo Gonzalez had a fantastic season, ending the year in the top 10 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings," Brady said as per PGA Tour. "From his victory in Morocco to his six top-10 finishes on the season, Ricardo made an instant impact and earned this distinction."

The 55-year-old Argentinian golfer said he was elated to receive the Rookie of the Year award.

"Thank you to all the players and to the Champions Tour – the greatest tour in the world," he said. "I want to share this trophy with my son, Santiago. Thank you very much.”

Ricardo Gonzalez has become the first recipient of the Rookie of the Year award after it was renamed the Hale Irwin Award. Irwin is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame and one of the greatest players on the Senior Tour. He has won 45 titles, including seven senior major championships, the joint fourth-highest of all-time.

Steven Alker was named the PGA Tour Champions Player of the Year. He won the Mitsubishi Electric Championship in 2024, registered five other runner-up finishes, and had a total of 16 top-10 finishes in 22 appearances.

How did Ricardo Gonzalez perform in his first-ever season on PGA Tour Champions?

Here's a look at Ricardo Gonzalez's performance in rookie season:

Chubb Classic - T27

Trophy Hassan II - 1

Cologuard Classic - T43

Hoag Classic Newport Beach - 8

The Galleri Classic - T2

Mitsubishi Electric Classic - T52

Insperity Invitational - T61

Regions Tradition - T22

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship - T34

Principal Charity Classic - T18

American Family Insurance Championship - T22

DICK'S Open - T21

U.S. Senior Open Championship - CUT

Kaulig Companies Championship - T40

The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex - T15

Boeing Classic - T13

Rogers Charity Classic - T40

Ascension Charity Classic - T31

Sanford International - T13

PURE Insurance Championship - T20

Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS - T18

SAS Championship - T7

Dominion Energy Charity Classic - 2

Simmons Bank Championship - T7

Charles Schwab Cup Championship - 25

