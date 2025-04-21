5x DP World Tour winner surpasses Brooks Koepka after latest triumph

With his victory at the 2025 Volvo China Open, five-time DP World Tour winner Ashun Wu has surpassed five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka in the Official World Golf Ranking. He registered a one-shot win, making a significant jump in the rankings.

Ahead of the DP World Tour tournament, the Chinese golfer was ranked 603, but he has earned 16.75052 points and jumped to 262nd place.

Koepka, who plays in the LIV Golf league, is ranked 286th in the OWGR. Earlier this month, he was ranked 249th in the world, but struggled with his game at the Masters. He missed the cut at the Major and slipped down in the OWGR.

Ashun Wu's victory secured him a decent spot in the OWGR. It was his fifth DP World Tour event win. Coincidentally, his maiden win on the circuit was also at the Volvo China Open in 2015, when he registered a one-stroke triumph over David Howell. After that, he won the Lyoness Open in 2016, the KLM Open in 2018, and the Magical Kenya Open in 2022.

A look at the DP World Tour's 2025 Volvo China Open leaderboard

While Ashun Wu won the DP World Tour's 2025 Volvo China Open, Jordan Smith was also pretty impressive with his game last week. He shot 68, 69, 67, and 67 to settle in solo second place, followed by Yannik Paul. Meanwhile, Haotong Li tied for third place with Eugenio Chacarra and Zecheng Dou.

Here is the leaderboard of the DP World Tour's 2025 Volvo China Open:

1. Ashun Wu (-14)

2. Jordan Smith (-13)

3. Yannik Paul (-12)

T4. Eugenio Chacarra (-11)

T4. Zecheng Dou (-11)

T4. Haotong Li (-11)

7. Tapio Pulkkanen (-10)

T8. Wenyi Ding (-9)

T8. Jacob Skov Olesen (-9)

T10. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (-8)

T10. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (-8)

T10. Marcel Schneider (-8)

T10. Brandon Wu (-8)

14. Joost Luiten (-7)

T15. MK Kim (-6)

T15. Marcus Kinhult (-6)

T15. Shaun Norris (-6)

T15. Conor Purcell (-6)

T15. Elvis Smylie (-6)

T20. Casey Jarvis (-5)

T20. Kazuma Kobori (-5)

T22. Sam Bairstow (-4)

T22. Jannik de Bruyn (-4)

T22. Julien Guerrier (-4)

T22. Niklas Lemke (-4)

T26. Zhengkai Bai (-3)

T26. Nacho Elvira (-3)

T26. Romain Langasque (-3)

T26. Adrian Otaegui (-3)

T26. Marco Penge (-3)

T26. Tom Vaillant (-3)

T32. Ewen Ferguson (-2)

T32. Ricardo Gouveia (-2)

T32. Matthew Jordan (-2)

T32. Taichi Kho (-2)

T36. Daniel Hillier (-1)

T36. Scott Jamieson (-1)

T36. Alexander Levy (-1)

T36. Edoardo Molinari (-1)

T36. Joel Moscatel (-1)

T36. Brandon Stone (-1)

T36. Fabrizio Zanotti (-1)

T43. Joshua Berry (E)

T43. Jason Scrivener (E)

T43. Callum Tarren (E)

T43. Bernd Wiesberger (E)

T43. Robin Williams (E)

T43. Yanhan Zhou (E)

T49. Angel Ayora (+1)

T49. Jordan Gumberg (+1)

T49. Maximilian Kieffer (+1)

T49. Alexander Knappe (+1)

T49. Bowen Xiao (+1)

T54. Matthew Baldwin (+2)

T54. Ben Schmidt (+2)

T56. Jamie Donaldson (+3)

T56. Lloyd Jefferson Go (+3)

T56. Andreas Halvorsen (+3)

T56. Pablo Larrazábal (+3)

T60. Rafa Cabrera Bello (+4)

T60. Alejandro Del Rey (+4)

T60. Lawrence Ting (+4)

T63. Chuan-lin Jian (+5)

T63. Jack Senior (+5)

65. Joakim Lagergren (+6)

T66. Ross Fisher (+8)

T66. Angel Hidalgo (+8)

T66. Oliver Lindell (+8)

T69. Linqiang Li (+9)

T69. Kristoffer Reitan (+9)

71. Nicolas Colsaerts (+12)

72. Shun Yat Hak (+13)

