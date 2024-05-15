5x LPGA Tour winner, Michelle Wie West announces her second pregnancy on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

Five-time LPGA winner Michelle Wie West and her husband, Jonnie West, are expecting a baby boy. Michelle announced her second pregnancy on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Wie West appeared as a guest on the show and confirmed that following successful IVF treatment, the couple is expecting a second child, a baby boy, in the coming months. The couple had their first child, Makenna Kamalei Yoona West, in June 2020.

Here's a look at her appearance on the show:

Michelle shared how her daughter was also excited, saying:

"My daughter is so excited, she has been telling everyone, way before we told anyone else."

"She told her teacher and friends that 'My parents are going to LA to get the baby.'"

Michelle Wie West is the second golfer after Tiger Woods to be invited to The Tonight Show within a week.

Michelle promoted her NBC documentary Dream Big: The Michelle Wie West Story. She also talked about her upcoming projects, being the first Major winner to host an event - the Mizuho Americas Open.

West's documentary - "Dream Big: The Michelle Wie West Story"

West's documentary shows how she became a pro golfer before she was 16 and the youngest player to make the cut at the age of 13. Despite her early potential, she fought against injuries, winning only four regular LPGA championships and one Major title at the 2014 US Women's Open.

Michelle Wie West at The 78th U.S. Women's Open (Image via Getty)

In 2009, Wie West became an LPGA Tour member and earned $6,825,282 by receiving the Rolex ANNIKA Major Award in 2014. She also participated in five Solheim Cups from 2009 to 2017 for Team USA. Michelle clinched her fifth career win at the HSBC Women's World Championship.

Due to her first pregnancy, Wie West did not play in 2020. As quoted by Golf.com she said:

“I would’ve probably retired before [I had] her. But she actually extended my career. I really wanted to come back and play with her. So I’m really glad I got that experience.”

In an ideal world, Michelle would have resumed her golf career as a mother resulting in further titles and Major championships. But, her injury persisted, and she determined that her responsibilities as a mother would take precedence over her golf career.

Talking about her first pregnancy, Michelle said (via golf.com):

“I’m really glad I got that experience, But honestly, being home with her more — it’s priceless. I don’t regret it. I really think I made the right decision and it’s just amazing being a mom.”

West retired from professional golf following the 2023 U.S. Women's Open. Currently, Michelle Wie West hosts the Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City. She will be hosting the second edition of the event from May 16-19.

The tournament will feature Rose Zhang, who is the defending champion, along with Nelly Korda, Leona Maguire, Charley Hull, Celine Boutier and Madelene Sagstrom, among others.