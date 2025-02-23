$6.3M-worth Lydia Ko celebrates her furry friend's birthday with a special Korean delicacy

Lydia Ko celebrated her furry friend’s birthday with a special Korean delicacy. She often shares her life and tournament updates on her social media handles. Recently, she did the same by uploading photos of her dog to show glimpses of the dog’s birthday.

One of the stories showed a video of the dog enjoying Korean food.

Lydia Ko's dog ( via Lydia Ko's Instagram story)

The previous story was a photo of the same dog with a write-up:

“It’s my baby’s birthday.”

Lydia Ko's furry friend ( via Lydia Ko's Instagram story)

There were some other Instagram stories with the dog. One of them showed the dog sitting beside Ko’s feet. It was captioned:

“Goodbyes are getting harder.”

Then, the $6.3 million-worth golfer (via Forbes) shared another picture of the dog, who was sitting on the greens, and that story was captioned:

“Love you my sweet baby.”

There were two more pictures of the dog, showing the puppy growing into its current form.

Ko's last appearance was at the Founders Cup. She finished at T48 in the tournament with a score of 1 under 283. She shot four rounds of 74, 68, 70, and 71 in the event and banked a prize amount of $6,919. Before that, she also played at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where she finished at T6 with a score of 13 under 275 and scored 73-67-65-70 over the four rounds.

Lydia Ko celebrated three Olympic medals with a special tattoo

Lydia Ko won the Olympic gold medal in 2024 and before that, the LPGA golfer won the silver medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and the bronze medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Honoring her achievements, Ko got tattooed in the past as well. Olympic rings are on her biceps and she got inked on her right wrist with Roman numerals. Recently, she got another tattoo of all the Olympic medals she won to date. After getting the tattoo, she shared her experience with Golf Monthly. She said:

“I really like my Olympic Rings [tattoo]… and when I won the gold, I reached out to the tattoo artist that did my Rings and said, ‘Do you have any good ideas for the three [medals]?’...He said, ‘How about a skyline?’ He asked me for three things that would signify the three cities: Christ the Redeemer, Mount Fuji, the Eiffel Tower. He came up with a couple of designs, and this is the one I liked.

She continued, “All of my favorite [tattoos] are very fine lines; that was the theme I wanted to stick to. I have a couple of bulky ones, and even though they’re nice, I think later down the road I should have got them fine-lined.”

Ko won the 2024 Olympics with a score of 10 under 278 and shooting 72-67-68-71 over the four rounds.

