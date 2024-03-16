6 benefits golfers can enjoy after winning The Players Championship at Sawgrass

The Players Championship, one of the most prestigious events on the PGA Tour, began on Thursday, March 14, 2024. It follows a stroke play format and will conclude on Sunday, March 16, at the TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course.

After two tournament rounds, Wyndham Clark sits atop the leaderboard with a score of under 14. The event's third round is currently underway, after which the final will take place on Sunday.

With a stellar field of golfers, The Players Championship 2024 offers several perks to its winner. Here are six of those:

6 benefits golfers can enjoy after winning The Players Championship

#1 Huge prize money

The champion of this year's Players Championship will receive an impressive $4.2 million in prize money from a total purse of $25 million. There have been no changes in the prize money since last year.

In 2023, Scottie Scheffler emerged victorious at the tournament, earning $4.5 million. Before that, the tournament had a purse of $20 million.

#2 The prestigious trophy

The second most significant benefit of winning The Players Championship is the prestigious trophy. The tournament's winner will receive a trophy made of sterling silver and 24K gold vermeil. It stands approximately 17 inches tall and features a replica of a golfer executing a perfect swing.

#3 FedEx Cup points

The Players Championship's winner will receive 750 FedEx Cup points, 50 points more than the Signature Events. Winners of Major tournaments also receive 750 FedEx Cup points, while Signature Events and regular PGA Tour events provide 700 and 500 FedEx Cup points, respectively.

#4 PGA Tour card

The winner of the Players Championship 2024 will secure their PGA Tour card for five years. This benefit can help players maintain their cards even if they struggle with their game throughout the season.

#5 Exemption to play in Majors

Players certainly strive to qualify for the Majors, and winning the Players' Championship will give them an exemption to compete in all four majors. They will have the opportunity to compete in the Majors for three years, starting from this year.

The first Major of the year will take place next month at the Augusta National Golf Course. The others include the US Open, the PGA Championship and The Open Championship.

#6 Exemption to compete at The Players Championship

The tournament winner will also be exempt from competing in The Players Championship for five years. Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion, is exempt from competing at the event for the next four years.