6 best golf clubs for beginners to use in 2023

With numerous golf clubs currently on the market, it’s tough to choose a set when you’re a beginner. Each golf club is designed with a specific loft angle, length, and design to help players execute various shots effectively.

The choice of club depends on various factors such as the distance to the target, the line of the ball, the golfer's skill level, and the desired outcome of the shot. Usually, the best characteristic of a beginner golf club is its thicker top lines providing confident ball placement.

Below we have compiled a list of six best golf clubs that are best suited for beginners in 2023.

1 Callaway XR Package Set

This set is considered an ideal choice by many and its reviews speak for itself. The package set comes with 12 clubs with the added option to choose from a ‘Graphite Woods’ shaft or an ‘All Graphite’ shaft.

Interestingly, the putter is easy to hit through and inspires confidence in all young golfers when making their shot. However, its wedges are criticized a lot but the next set on the list doesn’t seem to have that problem.

2 Strata Men’s Golf Package Set

Although the Strata Men’s Golf Package Set lacks the premium quality offered by the Callaway XR Set, it makes up with its 11-piece set that offers almost everything there is to get.

The stand bag includes a driver, fairway woods, 2 hybrids, irons 6-PW, and a putter. However, the quality of the putter seems a bit harsh but the driving quality is exceptional. Its large head is a bonus for beginners who will have a great time enjoying the sound of the driver.

3 TaylorMade RBZ Speedlite Package Set

TaylorMade is a reliable brand used by many prominent PGA Tour golfers. Therefore, there’s no doubt that the RBX Speedlite Package Set is the most sought-after golf club set in this list.

The package offers everything a youngster desires in his first set. It has a smart aspirational look and the build quality is solid. It offers impressive forgiveness throughout the set and the golfer is bound to have a smile on their face after following regular use.

Its only downside could be the bag offered, which is designed for cart use rather than carrying it by hand.

4 Wilson Prostaff SGI Package Set

Wilson has been in the sports game for a long time now and completely understands the desires and wants of a junior golfer.

After dominating the tennis market, their Prostaff SGI Package Set is easily the best choice for any budding golfer. Interestingly, it offers the best forgiveness when you don’t find the center.

Additionally, the wedges are also exceptional when making a chip. All these exceptional qualities coupled with a low price make this an ideal choice (if not the best) for a beginner.

5 Inesis 100 Package Set

Comparatively, golf is an expensive sport and the equipment is usually high-end and can break the bank of an average person. However, the Inesis 100 Package Set comes to the rescue and is proudly known for its ‘value for money’ golf clubs.

Moreover, it’s a great option for people looking to buy their first set. With simple, smart looks coupled with good quality components and an impressive distance plus forgiveness, the Inesis 100 Package Set doesn’t disappoint.

6 STIX Golf complete set

STIX has developed an exceptional set that is easily one of the best looking on this list. The set offers variety and comes with 14 clubs in the bag. Moreover, the driver is the best part and performs like a premium driver, without the extravagant price tag.

However, there are limited custom options and the company doesn’t offer headcovers for protection