6 big names to watch out for at the Travelers Championship 2023

The 2023 Travelers Championship is all ready to be held at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, hosting a field of 156 golfers from June 22 to 25. Often known for its cheerful crowds and hospitality, the tournament welcomes a large audience every year.

This year's field will host some of the best golfers in the world, looking to keep the momentum going from the 2023 US Open. Here are the top six golfers to watch out for at the 2023 Travelers Championship.

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay is an eight-time PGA Tour winner, and he will be looking for his first win in almost a year.

He finished 14th at the US Open and 9th at the PGA Championship. With a third-place finish at the RBC Heritage and the Genesis Open, the golfer is gearing himself up with good momentum to fight for the win.

Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland is coming off a second-place finish at the 2023 PGA Championship and a win at the 2023 Memorial Tournament. Currently ranked fifth in the world, he was a favorite to win at the US Open but finished T19.

Regardless, Hovland has been at the peak of his game this season and will look to win the Travelers Championship.

Xander Schauffele (Current Travelers Championship holder)

Xander Schauffele is the 2022 Travelers Championship champion and will be looking to defend his title. He won the title in a rather dramatic fashion, after overcoming a late deficit. He shot a two under par in the final round of the event and took his sixth PGA Tour victory.

Jon Rahm

Currently ranked second in the world, Jon Rahm is a favorite to win the tournament. Earlier in the season he took a victory at the 2023 Augusta Masters and followed it up with a second-place finish at the Mexico Open.

With a T10 finish at the US Open, Rahm will be looking to further strengthen his year with a win at the Travelers Championship.

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy has had a rollercoaster of a season. His second-place finish at the US Open was heartbreaking but it has motivated him to fight for another win.

McIlroy will be looking to pick up his season ahead of the last major of the year - the British Open - and take his first victory since October last year.

Scottie Scheffler

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is having a great 2023 season. He finished second at the PGA Championship and third at the US Open, maintaining consistency over the year. With a win at the Players and the Phoenix Open, Scheffler will be looking to get a third win under his belt this year.

