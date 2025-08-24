6 golfers who qualified for the European Ryder Cup Team ft. Rory McIlroy

The European squad for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black is starting to take shape. Six players have already secured their spots after the automatic qualification period wrapped up at the Betfred British Masters.Captain Luke Donald will announce his six remaining picks on September 1, finalizing the 12-man lineup. The confirmed names include proven veterans, rising contenders, and one debutant.Confirmed European players for Ryder Cup 2025Here’s a look at the six golfers who have officially earned their places on Team Europe:1. Rory McIlroyRory McIlroy, ranked No. 2 in both the FedExCup and the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), has played in the Ryder Cup seven times (2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2021, 2023) with a record of 16-13-4.On the 2025 PGA Tour, McIlroy teed up in 15 events and won three titles: the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (-21), The Players Championship (-12), and the Masters Tournament (-11), where he completed his career Grand Slam. He also had one runner-up finish, eight top-10s, and 13 top-25s, missing just one cut.2. Tommy FleetwoodTommy Fleetwood is ranked 5th in the FedExCup and 10th in the OWGR. He has represented Team Europe three times in the Ryder Cup (2018, 2021, 2023), holding a 7-3-2 record.This season on the PGA Tour, Fleetwood played 18 events. While he didn’t win, he managed one runner-up finish and seven top-10s, missing the cut once.3. Robert MacIntyreRobert MacIntyre, currently ninth in the FedExCup and eighth in the OWGR, made his team debut in 2023 and posted a solid 2-0-1 record.In 2025, he has competed in 22 PGA Tour events. While he has yet to secure a win, he has recorded two runner-up finishes, six top-10s, and 10 top-25s, missing the cut twice.4. Justin RoseJustin Rose sits fourth in the FedExCup standings and 11th in the OWGR. A Ryder Cup veteran, he has featured six times with a record of 14-9-3.On the PGA Tour this season, Rose has played 17 events. His only victory came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (-16). Along with that, he has registered one runner-up, five top-10s, and six top-25s. He has missed six cuts and withdrew once.5. Rasmus HøjgaardRasmus Højgaard, ranked 85th in the FedExCup and 68th in the OWGR, will make his Ryder Cup debut in 2025. So far this season, he has played 18 PGA Tour events, finishing runner-up once, with one top-10 and five top-25s. He has missed the cut in five tournaments.6. Tyrrell HattonTyrrell Hatton, now playing in LIV Golf after his 2024 switch, does not feature in the FedExCup standings but is ranked 24th in the OWGR. He has three Ryder Cup appearances (2018, 2021, 2023) with a record of 5-4-2.In 2025, Hatton competed in all four majors. While he didn’t win, he finished tied for fourth at the U.S. Open (+3) and made the cut in every major. Alongside his LIV Golf outings, this has been his most consistent major season to date.