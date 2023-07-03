6 Intriguing stories to know before the 2023 US Women's Open

In less than 72 hours, 156 players will be teeing off at the 2023 US Women's Open. It will be the third major of the LPGA Tour season and also the most financially attractive, with a purse of $10 million.

Defending champion Minjee Lee will be present to defend her title, as well as other previous winners. These include Yuka Saso, who finished runner up at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship a week ago (Lee finished T20 there).

The field of the US Women's Open has not yet been completed, but it is expected to be very competitive, with the best players of the Rolex Ranking. Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Lilia Vu and Yin Ruoning, in that order, top the Rolex Rankings.

Many other highlights will be grabbing the attention of all fans in what may be one of the most competitive editions of the US Women's Open in recent times.

Let's take a look at six stories to keep track of this weekend:

1. Rose Zhang's US Women's Open debut (as a pro)

Rose "Super Rookie" Zhang has been the talk of the town in recent weeks, and with good reason. She is the most-decorated player (male or female) in the history of amateur golf. She went on to win her debut tournament as a professional.

Rose Zhang at the 2022 US Women's Open (Image via Getty).

Not content with this, she attended her first major as a professional (KPMG Women's PGA Championship) where she finished T8, but not before threatening the leaders almost until the last hole.

This week, Zhang will be attending her first US Women's Open as a professional, but it will be her fifth appearance overall. In her four previous editions, she has been cut twice and her best placement has been T40 (2022).

But a lot of water has flowed under the bridge since then. How far will Rose go this year?

2. Another major for Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda is one of the most successful players (if not the most) of recent times on the LPGA Tour. In just over five years as a professional, she has eight wins, including a major (2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship), in addition to other stellar performances.

The 2023 season has also been solid for Korda, but with ups and downs. She will come into the US Women's Open having been cut in her last two appearances and after recovering from injury.

Can the world number two return to the top in California?

3. The goodbye for Michelle Wie West

Michelle Wie West is saying goodbye to a great career of 14 years and five victories on the LPGA Tour. Among her triumphs, her only major so far (the 2014 US Women's Open) stands out.

This is all the more reason for why she chose this tournament to be her farewell tournament, and also for us not to miss any of it.

Michelle Wie West at the 2014 US Women's Open (Image via Getty).

4. Looking for a Swede Slam

Anna Nordqvist faithfully represents what it means to be an experienced player. It's not just because of her 14-year professional career, but because she has won nine tournaments, three of them majors (2009 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, 2017 Amundi Evian Championship and 2021 AIG Women's Open). Enough for stardom.

But there is always more in the way of a true athlete, like completing the Slam. By winning the US Womens Open, Nordqvist would be one step closer: she only needs to win the Chevron Championship.

Will she be able to do it?

5. A new champion

It is not unreasonable to think that a new champion could lift the title at Peeble Beach. After all, in the 22 editions of the tournament that have been played in this century, 17 were won by a player who triumphed for the first time.

Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Lilia Vu and Atthaya Thitikul are some of the names that ring the bell. However, the enormous competitiveness of the LPGA Tour makes a prediction almost impossible to make.

Nelly Korda at the 2022 US Women's Open (Image via Getty).

6. The debut of Peeble Beach

Peeble Beach Golf Links has hosted seven majors, six US Opens (1972, 1982, 1992, 2000, 2010 and 2019) and the PGA Championship (1977). However, it will be making its debut in women's tournaments this 2023.

