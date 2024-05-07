6 LIV Golf members ft. Adrian Meronk receive invites to 2024 PGA Championship

The PGA Championship field is officially set and it includes quite a few LIV Golf players. Many of them had to rely on special invites, but those were just handed out. Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, Dean Burmester, Lucas Herbert, Adrian Meronk, and David Puig were among those left out of the field by ordinary qualification but have been given their invitations.

According to Sean Zak, that effectively concludes all the major players on LIV Golf joining this tournament. Louis Oosthuizen has a case as DataGolf's 32nd-ranked golfer in the world, but the majority of the worthy candidates have either been invited or qualified through their work.

It is much harder for LIV players to get into Major tournaments than it is for PGA Tour players. There are a lot of qualifiers that they play as well as getting OWGR points. Ranking matters a lot for qualification, but LIV events don't grant anything on that front. and may not ever do so.

LIV players do have the chance to play in other qualifying events, including some on the DP World Tour or as part of the International Series, but the chances for them to make it are limited. That's where special invites can be so valuable, and the majority received theirs a little over a week before the golf world fixes its eyes on Valhalla.

Which LIV Golf members will be at the PGA Championship?

Those six who received special invites to the PGA Championship will be at the tournament next weekend. They will not be the lone representatives for their tour, though, as several others were already in.

Brooks Koepka will be among LIV Golf members at the PGA Championship

That includes reigning champion Brooks Koepka. He is in the field and will be joined by the following LIV players:

Patrick Reed

Talor Gooch

Bryson DeChambeau

Tyrrell Hatton

Lucas Herbert

Dustin Johnson

Dean Burmester

Martin Kaymer

Phil Mickelson

Joaquin Niemann

Jon Rahm

Cameron Smith

Adrian Meronk

David Puig

The rebel tour will be well represented next weekend as everyone competes for one of the top trophies in golf this year.