6 PGA Tour Golfers who won the same tournament for 3 consecutive seasons, ft. Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus

Winning once on the PGA Tour is a great feat that many golfers dream to win. Winning the same tournament three times in a row is something only a few can accomplish. It has only been done by six golfers, with the list including greats like Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.

The last time the feat was achieved on the PGA Tour was at the 2011 John Deere Classic. Here are the six PGA Tour golfers to have accomplished a three-peat on the tour.

PGA Tour golfers who won a three-peat

#1 Steve Stricker- John Deere Classic (2009-11)

Stricker won the John Deere Classic in 2009, 2010 and 2011. He's the latest PGA Tour golfer to have achieved the feat.

#2 Stuart Appleby- Mercedes Championship (2004-06)

Appleby won the Mercedes Championship in Hawaii in 2004, 2005 and 2006.

#3 Tom Watson — Byron Nelson Golf Classic (1978-80)

Watson became the third PGA Tour golfer to achieve a three-peat. In 1980, he won his third straight Byron Nelson Golf Classic.

#4 Johnny Miller — Tucson Open (1974-76)

Miller won the Tucson Open in 1974, 1975 and 1976. For the first two years, the tournament was called the Dean Martin Tucson Open. For the third year he won it, it was renamed the NBC Tucson Open. Miller also won the event for a fourth time, in 1981.

#5 Jack Nicklaus — Walt Disney World Golf Classic (1971-73)

Nicklaus is the first ever golfer to win a tournament three consecutive years. He claimed victory at the Walt Disney World Golf Tournament in 1971, 1972 and 1973.

#6 Tiger Woods

It's no surprise that Tiger Woods has achieved the three-peat not once, but at six different competitions. He won the Memorial Tournament in 1999, 2000 and 2001. In the same years, he also won the World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational.

From 2001 to 2004, Woods won the Bay Hill Invitational, now called the Arnold Palmer Invitational on the PGA Tour. He also went on to win the World Golf Championships-CA Championship from 2005, 2006 and 2007. Woods also won the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational from 2005 to 2007.

Woods won the Buick Invitational on the PGAT four times in a row, from 2005 to 2008.