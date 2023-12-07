“$600,000,000 - everyone has a price”: Angry fans react to Jon Rahm’s previous LIV Golf remarks

The rumors surrounding Jon Rahm's exit from the PGA Tour to join the LIV Golf series have now been all but confirmed. An announcement about him joining the LIV series is expected in a few days.

A few months ago, however, the situation was different. Speaking at a post-round interview at the US Open, Jon Rahm had said that LIV's format was rather unsuitable for him.

The three rounds with only 54-holes and no cut was not something that Rahm wanted to play. Rahm also went on to say that he would rather continue playing against the best in the world with a format that has been followed for years.

Rahm was quoted as saying in June:

"Shot gun 3 days to me is not a golf tournament, no cut. I wanna play against the best in the world in a format that’s been going on for 100s of years. Would my lifestyle change if I got $400 million? Not one bit. Truth be told, I could retire right now with what I have made and I could live a very happy life and not play golf again."

Now that his departure to the breakaway series is almost confirmed, many fans all over the world expressed disappointment. Add to the fact that Jon Rahm is reportedly getting quite a lucrative deal, several fans are angry that he has accepted it.

Here are some fan reactions online:

There were, however, quite a lot of comments that supported Rahm, especially considering the PGA Tour's poor decisions over the last few months.

Jon Rahm confirmed to join LIV Golf, announcement in the coming days

Jon Rahm joining LIV Golf has now been confirmed by ESPN, WSJ, and others. According to ESPN, Rahm is being offered a deal worth around $550 million. The deal is reported to extend more than three years and will see Rahm get his very own LIV Golf team as well.

The World No. 3 golfer's switch to the breakaway tour comes at a rather fragile time for the world of golf. With an uncertain future, the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabian PIF are scrambling to finish their merger agreement before the end of the year.

Rahm's switch was unexpected but became apparent over time. However, it is still unfathomable how his move to LIV Golf will impact pro golf in the future.