$60M LIV Golfer announces schedule break after a decent finish in Korea

LIV golfer Ian Poulter announced a few weeks off after his outing in the Korean event. Last week, the Saudi league players competed in a three-day event held at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club from May 2 to May 4.

Ian Poulter had a decent outing at the event. However, he missed out on winning the event and settled in T13 position. Following the event, the English golfer took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to announce his break from the game. He talked about his performance at the LIV Golf event and also revealed his break, writing:

"Lovely to get it going yesterday. Felt great. A little gutted with a slip up towards the end but onwards and upwards. T13 finish in South Korea. Next up…a few weeks off"

So far on the LIV Golf, Ian Poulter, who has a net worth of $60 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), started his campaign in Riyadh, where he settled in the T30 position. He played four rounds of -2, -3, and -1 to settle with a total of -6.

He then played at the Adelaide and then in the Hong Kong event, where he settled in T31 and T42, respectively. At the LIV Golf Singapore event, Poulter settled in T49 place, followed by T33 in Miami, T41 in Mexico City, and T14 in Korea.

Who won the LIV Golf Korea 2025?

Bryson DeChambeau won the recently concluded LIV Golf Korea event. He was pretty impressive with his game and settled with an overall score of 19-under after three rounds of -7, -8, and -6, and won the event.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2025 LIV Golf Korea:

1. Bryson DeChambeau -19

2. Charles Howell III -17

3. Talor Gooch -14

T4. Patrick Reed -10

T4. Thomas Pieters -10

6. Matthew Wolff -9

T7. Cameron Smith -8

T7. Jinichiro Kozuma -8

T7. Jon Rahm -8

T7. Carlos Ortiz -8

T7. Richard Bland -8

5. Louis Oosthuizen -7

T13. Ian Poulter -6

T13. Tyrrell Hatton -6

T13. Lucas Herbert -6

T13. Dean Burmester -6

T17. Andy Ogletree -5

T17. Brooks Koepka -5

T17. Bubba Watson -5

T20. Cameron Tringale -4

T20. Luis Masaveu -4

T20. Graeme McDowell -4

T20. Henrik Stenson -4

T20. Sebastian Muñoz -4

T20. David Puig -4

T20. Joaquin Niemann -4

T27. Caleb Surratt -3

T27. Jason Kokrak -3

T29. Paul Casey -2

T29. Mito Pereira -2

T29. Chieh-Po Lee -2

T29. Sam Horsfield -2

T29. Peter Uihlein -2

T34. Marc Leishman -1

T34. Charl Schwartzel -1

T34. Dustin Johnson -1

T34. Kevin Na -1

6. Brendan Steele E

T39. John Catlin +1

T39. Abraham Ancer +1

T39. Adrian Meronk +1

T42. Sergio Garcia +2

T42. Matt Jones +2

T42. Minkyu Kim +2

T45. Martin Kaymer +3

T45. Anirban Lahiri +3

47. Tom McKibbin +4

T48. Yubin Jang +5

T48. Lee Westwood +5

50. Phil Mickelson +7

51. Frederik Kjettrup +8

52. Harold Varner III +9

53. Anthony Kim +11

54 Danny Lee +12

