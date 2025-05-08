$60M NFL star hilariously reacts to Shane Lowry's Travis Kelce-inspired Halloween look

NFL star Travis Kelce reacted to Shane Lowry's Travis Kelce-inspired Halloween look. Kelce joined the field of the Truist Championship for the Wednesday Pro-Am, which takes place before the main tournament. The PGA Tour's X page shared a video of a Truist Championship Pro-Am banter between Lowry and Kelce.

In the video, Kelce, worth $60 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, saw Lowry's Halloween picture on his phone and reacted humorously. In the photo, Lowry wore a red jersey like Kelce's. The NFL star showed the picture to the golfer and asked if Lowry was copying him. His words read (via Yahoo Sports):

“Are you sure you’re not a Kelce?”

Later, Lowry described the real reason behind the look, saying his daughter was a Swiftie (fan of singer-songwriter Taylor Swift).

“My daughter is obsessed with Taylor Swift…She was dressing up for Halloween, so I ordered the shirt online and then went down to Dick’s Sporting Goods and bought all the pads and all that,” he said.

Kelce and Swift have been dating for two years and announced it officially in October 2023.

Before the PGA Tour post, Lowry also shared a picture with Kelce on X. With the photo, the golfer shared that he enjoyed the 9-hole match and had met people from other sports. Lowry said:

“We’re lucky in golf to play and meet great sports people. Fun 9 holes today with Jason. Great down to earth lad and loves his golf.”

The Truist Championship will start on Thursday, May 8, at the Philadelphia Cricket Club - Wissahickon Golf Course, boasting $20 million.

When does Shane Lowry and others tee off for the first round of the Truist Championship?

Shane Lowry is paired with Keegan Bradley and Justin Rose to tee off at 12:26 pm for the first round of the Truist Championship on hole 10. Next to them, Russell Henley, Ludvig Åberg, and Sepp Strakaeill start at 12:37 pm on the same hole. The first group to start on hole 10 is Joe Highsmith, Harris English, and Rasmus Højgaard at 11:09 am.

Here's the list of all tee times and pairings for the first round of the Truist Championship:

Hole 1

11:09 am- Ben Griffin, Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens

11:20 am- Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Tom Hoge

11:31 am- Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young, Max Greyserman

11:42 am- Sam Burns, Byeong Hun An, Eric Cole

11:53 am- J.T. Poston, Cam Davis, Stephan Jaeger

12:04 pm- Andrew Novak, Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland

12:15 pm- Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy, Jordan Spieth

12:26 pm- Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood

12:37 pm- Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa

12:48 pm- Taylor Pendrith, Tony Finau, Max Homa

12:59 pm- Nick Dunlap, Matthieu Pavon, Si Woo Kim

1:10 pm- Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Gerard

Hole 10

11:09 am- Joe Highsmith, Harris English, Rasmus Højgaard

11:20 am- Robert MacIntyre, Davis Thompson, Denny McCarthy

11:31 am- Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin

11:42 am- Sungjae Im, Adam Scott, Alex Noren

11:53 am- Austin Eckroat, Aaron Rai, Will Zalatoris

12:04 pm- Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen, J.J. Spaun

12:15 pm- Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen

12:26 pm- Keegan Bradley, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose

12:37 pm- Russell Henley, Ludvig Åberg, Sepp Straka

12:48 pm- Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Akshay Bhatia

12:59 pm- Thomas Detry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:10 pm- Garrick Higgo, Daniel Berger, Jacob Bridgeman

( All times in ET)

