  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • $60M-worth Bryson DeChambeau details LIV Golf's 'intensity change' compared to other tours

$60M-worth Bryson DeChambeau details LIV Golf's 'intensity change' compared to other tours

By Suchita Chakraborty
Modified Aug 22, 2025 11:56 GMT
Golf: LIV Golf Indianapolis - Source: Imagn
Bryson DeChambeau - Source: Imagn

Bryson DeChambeau detailed how the intensity of LIV Golf has changed compared to other tours. He joined the Saudi League in June 2022, and by now, the golfer has finished three years on the tour.

Ad

DeChambeau held a press conference and shared that there had been a shift in intensity at the LIV Golf. A clip of the interview was shared by an X user named Chris McKee, and in the clip, Bryson DeChambeau, who is worth $60 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), also detailed the team aspect. He said:

“I’d say from a player's perspective, at least from my perspective. I have certainly enjoyed everything about LIV Golf, the team aspect I mean we get to do this which is not normal…Every single shot matters...I think that's whats just a little bit different, there's that intensity change within the league."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

LIV Golf has only one event left, the LIV Golf Team Championship in Michigan. As of now, Bryson DeChambeau has played a total of 13 LIV Golf events.

How has Bryson DeChambeau performed in the 2025 season so far?

Bryson DeChambeau won one LIV Golf tournament in Korea, which took place at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, Korea. Apart from LIV events, he also played on the PGA Tour, and his best finish came at the PGA Championship with a T2.

Ad

Here's a list of Bryson DeChambeau's 2025 performances:

2025 LIV tournaments

  • LIV Golf Riyadh at the Riyadh Golf Club: T6; 69, 66, and 68, 13 under
  • LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club: T18; 68, 73, and 71, 4 under
  • LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Golf Club: T20; 66, 67, and 70, 7 under
  • LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club: T10; 74, 65, and 67, 7 under
  • LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral: Fifth place finish; 69, 70, and 75, 2 under
  • LIV Golf Mexico City at the Club de Golf Chapultepec: T2; 63, 66, and 71, 13 under
  • LIV Golf Korea at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea: Winner; 65, 66, and 66, 19 under
  • LIV Golf Virginia at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club: T4; 66, 69, and 65, 13 under
  • LIV Golf Dallas at the Maridoe Golf Club: T9; 72, 72, and 68, 4 under
  • LIV Golf Andalucía at the Real Club Valderrama: T30; 70, 72, and 74, 3 over
  • LIV Golf United Kingdom at the JCB Golf and Country Club: T11; 68, 69, and 69, 7 under
  • LIV Golf Chicago at the Bolingbrook Golf Club: T13; 68, 68, and 74, 3 under
  • LIV Golf Indianapolis at Chatham Hills: T14; 67, 68, and 65, 13 under
Ad

2025 PGA Tour tournaments

  • Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: T5, 69-68-69-75, 7 under
  • PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: T2, 71-68-69-70, 6 under
  • U.S. Open at the Oakmont Country Club: Missed cut, 73-77, 10 over
  • The Open at the Royal Portrush Golf Club: T10, 78-65-68-64, 9 under
About the author
Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications