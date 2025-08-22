$60M-worth Bryson DeChambeau details LIV Golf's 'intensity change' compared to other tours

Bryson DeChambeau detailed how the intensity of LIV Golf has changed compared to other tours. He joined the Saudi League in June 2022, and by now, the golfer has finished three years on the tour.DeChambeau held a press conference and shared that there had been a shift in intensity at the LIV Golf. A clip of the interview was shared by an X user named Chris McKee, and in the clip, Bryson DeChambeau, who is worth $60 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), also detailed the team aspect. He said:“I’d say from a player's perspective, at least from my perspective. I have certainly enjoyed everything about LIV Golf, the team aspect I mean we get to do this which is not normal…Every single shot matters...I think that's whats just a little bit different, there's that intensity change within the league.&quot;LIV Golf has only one event left, the LIV Golf Team Championship in Michigan. As of now, Bryson DeChambeau has played a total of 13 LIV Golf events.How has Bryson DeChambeau performed in the 2025 season so far? Bryson DeChambeau won one LIV Golf tournament in Korea, which took place at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, Korea. Apart from LIV events, he also played on the PGA Tour, and his best finish came at the PGA Championship with a T2.Here's a list of Bryson DeChambeau's 2025 performances:2025 LIV tournaments LIV Golf Riyadh at the Riyadh Golf Club: T6; 69, 66, and 68, 13 underLIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club: T18; 68, 73, and 71, 4 underLIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Golf Club: T20; 66, 67, and 70, 7 underLIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club: T10; 74, 65, and 67, 7 underLIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral: Fifth place finish; 69, 70, and 75, 2 underLIV Golf Mexico City at the Club de Golf Chapultepec: T2; 63, 66, and 71, 13 underLIV Golf Korea at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea: Winner; 65, 66, and 66, 19 underLIV Golf Virginia at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club: T4; 66, 69, and 65, 13 underLIV Golf Dallas at the Maridoe Golf Club: T9; 72, 72, and 68, 4 underLIV Golf Andalucía at the Real Club Valderrama: T30; 70, 72, and 74, 3 overLIV Golf United Kingdom at the JCB Golf and Country Club: T11; 68, 69, and 69, 7 underLIV Golf Chicago at the Bolingbrook Golf Club: T13; 68, 68, and 74, 3 underLIV Golf Indianapolis at Chatham Hills: T14; 67, 68, and 65, 13 under2025 PGA Tour tournaments Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: T5, 69-68-69-75, 7 underPGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: T2, 71-68-69-70, 6 underU.S. Open at the Oakmont Country Club: Missed cut, 73-77, 10 overThe Open at the Royal Portrush Golf Club: T10, 78-65-68-64, 9 under