$60M-worth Bryson DeChambeau gets candid about witnessing US team’s Walker Cup victory

Bryson DeChambeau shared a heartfelt message for the U.S. team after they successfully defended the Walker Cup. The LIV golfer, who has been enjoying some downtime following the Saudi league’s 2025 season, was in attendance to cheer for the U.S. team at the amateur team event.

The Americans dominated throughout the Walker Cup and won the prestigious team event for the fifth consecutive time. DeChambeau congratulated them by sharing a story on Instagram. He posted a snap of himself from the Cypress Point Club with the caption:

"What a day. It was super fun watching the U.S. Walker Cup team capture another win! #5peat."

DeChambeau, who has a net worth of $60 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), sported his Crushers GC hoodie for the event. He wore a light blue shirt paired with a matching hoodie, white pants, and a Crushers GC cap.

U.S. Walker Cup captain Nathan Smith reflected on Bryson DeChambeau's presence at the biennial tournament. He said, via SI:

“I think [DeChambeau] showing up in general means so much to us, the Walker Cup alumni and everything, and he gave him a pump-up speech last night, which they loved and got them going. Thirty-six [holes] is a long day, so they were ready to play today.”

Notably, DeChambeau played for the U.S. team in the 2015 Walker Cup. As an amateur, he also competed in the Palmer Cup and, later this month, will represent his country at the Ryder Cup.

Bryson DeChambeau surprises fans with video call to Bentley giveaway winner

While away from official tournaments this week, Bryson DeChambeau has been creating an engaging golf series for his social media accounts. He took on a challenge to hit a ping-pong ball from the ground floor of his house into a small cup placed on the balcony of the first floor.

DeChambeau promised fans a Bentley giveaway if he managed to complete the challenge. The winner was to be selected randomly from a list of participants who entered the contest.

DeChambeau completed the challenge on Saturday and announced the Bentley giveaway winner on Sunday. While attending the Walker Cup, the American golfer video-called the winner to congratulate him. He shared a video of the conversation on his Instagram story with the caption:

"Calling the Bentley giveaway winner @b.mcfadden_22."

DeChambeau nailed the challenge on his 15th shot on day 12. Previously, he took up a “hole-in-one over the mansion” challenge. That challenge’s final-day reel went viral, garnering around 13.2 million views, while his recent shot-cup challenge finale has already reached 7.3 million views on Instagram.

