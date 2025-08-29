$60M-worth Bryson DeChambeau reveals his 'infamous' snack bag - "Most important WITB"

Bryson DeChambeau shared a glimpse of his snack bag in a recent social media story. The American golfer, who is known for his active presence on social media, has been enjoying some downtime away from the greens. The 2025 LIV Golf season wrapped up last week with the conclusion of the Team Championship in Michigan.Away from the greens, taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, DeChambeau shared a video of One Brands snacks, which he called &quot;infamous.&quot; He showed the snacks one by one and wrote a hilarious caption.&quot;Most important WITB,&quot; he wrote.Bryson DeChambeau's Instagram story/@brysondechambeauThe snack bag includes a protein bar, honey, coconut strips, and fruit strips, along with other things.Bryson DeChambeau has previously collaborated with Subway. He shot an advertisement video with Christopher McDonald and shared a few pictures of behind the scenes on his Instagram account last month. He wrote:&quot;Getting choked out by Shooter McGavin wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card… Go to @Subway to get your own Happy Gilmore meal and watch the movie July 25th on @Netflix! #SubwayPartner&quot;In the first slide of the post, the former US Open winner posed with the American actor in his popular Happy Gilmore style. He also shared a hilarious clip from behind the scenes. DeChambeau was featured in Happy Gilmore 2 with the American actor and then collaborated on the Subway project.Bryson DeChambeau starts with a new challengeWith a wrap of the LIV Golf season, Bryson DeChambeau began with an interesting challenge and shared a few videos about it on his Instagram account. He previously had a hole-in-one shot over his mansion challenge, which garnered the attention of the people, and in his new challenge, he has been trying to get a hole in a small cup.Sharing about the challenge, he posted on his Instagram account earlier this week with a caption:&quot;So it begins… When I make this nearly impossible shot, I’ll be going on my Instagram live the next day to give away this Bentley. TO ENTER, all you have to do is be on the live and wait for the link to drop! Stay tuned. #ShotCupChallenge&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau also made it to the US Ryder Cup team. He automatically qualified for the event and will be joining Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, JJ Spaun, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Sam Burns, Cameron Young, Ben Griffin, Patrick Cantlay, and Harris English.The biennial tournament is scheduled to take place at Bethpage next month. On the LIV Golf, the Crushers GC captain has won the Korea event, while some of his notable finishes included solo fifth in Miami, T2 in Mexico City, and T6 in Riyadh.