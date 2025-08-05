$60M-worth LIV Golfer helps make the 'longest golf shot ever recorded'

Ian Poulter, the English professional golfer and LIV Golf star, stirred excitement on social media with a bold new challenge. He shared a teaser post on X that had fans buzzing. He also shared a recent video from his YouTube channel named 'World's Longest Golf Shot.'A repost from his media project, The Postman with Ian Poulter, read:“We Attempt To Hit The World’s Longest Golf Shot 🤯 Click the link below to watch the FULL YouTube video 💥”The post features a video clip of professional long drive athlete Kyle Berkshire swinging, with a red tracer line following the ball’s flight. Berkshire won the World Long Drive Championship in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2023. Now, he aimed to break the longest golf shot record through Poulter's challenge.In this video, Berkshire mentioned that the longest golf shot ever recorded on the golf course is 579.63 yards. Interestingly, Berkshire himself holds this record. However, Poulter and Berkshire discussed that John Daly holds a record of 806 yards on a runway. Berkshire broke that record by hitting a golf shot of 1060 yards on a runway.&quot;Longest drive ever recorded, boys and girls,&quot; Poulter exclaimed. [4:10 onwards]Born on January 10, 1976, in Hitchin, England, Poulter took up golf at age four and eventually worked in a pro shop before turning professional in 1996. His breakthrough came in 1999 when he won the Open de Côte d’Ivoire.Poulter joined the European Tour in 2000 and the PGA Tour in 2005. Across his career, he has 16 professional wins, including 12 on the European Tour. His best finish in a Major was runner-up at The Open Championship in 2008, followed by a T3 at the 2012 PGA Championship and a 7th place finish at the 2012 Masters.According to Celebrity Net Worth, Poulter’s estimated net worth is $60 million, accumulated from tournament wins, endorsements, and investments. He has earned over $40 million in career prize money alone. He is sponsored by top brands like Titleist, Nikon, Oakley, EA Sports, MasterCard, and Mutual of Omaha. He also runs his fashion line, IJP Design, which is known for bold, tartan-themed golf attire.Poulter is perhaps just as famous for his obsession with Ferraris. His car collection is worth over $25 million and includes rare models such as a LaFerrari Aperta, Enzo, F50, and a 1962 California Spider, valued at around $11 million. He once went viral for chipping a golf ball through the window of his $7 million Ferrari. Earlier this year, he showed off his $1.87 million car online.Ian Poulter flaunted $1.87 million Ferrari ahead of the 2025 LIV Golf seasonIn January this year, just weeks before the new LIV Golf season teed off, Ian Poulter gave fans a peek into his off-season life. The English golfer, coming off a winless 2024 season, took to the social media platform X to show off his Ferrari 812 Competizione, worth $1.87 million.The video featured slick shots of the car’s exterior and interior, clearly showing Poulter’s love for high-end rides. The 2022 model boasts a 6.5-litre V12 engine delivering 830 CV at 9,250 rpm.“Boys and their toys 📸🏎 &quot; Poulter tweeted.Poulter began the season with a T30 finish at LIV Golf Riyadh. His best finish of the season came at LIV Golf Korea in May 2025, where he finished tied in 13th place. Most recently, he appeared at the LIV Golf UK event, where he finished tied in 42nd place.