Max Homa on Friday dubbed athletes, including himself, ‘entertainers’ while replying to media query about the ‘transparency’ in his public interactions. The PGA Tour pro said it’s ‘not so hard to be transparent,’ however, admitted ‘it probably doesn't help’ him at all. Bryson DeChambeau chimed in on the comments and said the ‘openness can be scary’ at times.

The $60M-worth LIV Golfer lauded his PGA Tour counterpart for his approach and opined that more ‘open’ players like him is ‘only going to benefit the game of golf.’ DeChambeau said ‘people should respect’ Homa for his ‘commendable’ actions. However, the reigning US Open champion said he ‘was very much like that early on’ and stopped later. The Saudi-backed series player said he is ‘focused’ on what he says in the public.

Commenting on Max Homa’s ‘doubtful’ honest approach on media interactions, Bryson DeChambeau said at PGA Championship, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“I wouldn't know that at all… I think it's important the way it's presented. Coming from a light-hearted position, sometime the openness can be scary, and I commend Max (Homa) for being that way, and I think people should respect him for that. I was very much like that early on…

I'm a little more kind of focused on what I'm going to say, what I intend to say now, but I think it's great that you -- the more players that we can have that are more open out here, I think that's only going to benefit the game of golf… I think once you see how much good we actually can do for the game and what we're trying to do for the game, I hope people can see that for the light that it is.”

Furthermore, DeChambeau added that there’s been times where he’s been ‘too open’ and in turn, showed ‘more of him.’ He reiterated his admiration for Homa.

Max Homa says golfers are ‘entertainers’

Max Homa was replying to a media query about his transparent and honest replies during media interaction, when he admitted that “it probably doesn't help” him at all. Emphasising on his answer, the 34-year-old said he grew up watching athletes’ interviews where fans ‘get a little insight.’ He dubbed sports stars, including golfers, ‘entertainers’ and said he would be ‘just playing golf with the buddies’ if it weren’t for the fan involvement.

The six-time PGA Tour winner said he ‘just try to be himself’ and went on to add that being transparent ‘doesn't hurt’ him in any way.

Max Homa said during his PGA Championship press conference on Friday:

“It probably doesn't help me at all if I'm being honest. I don't know, I grew up a fan of sports, as so many are, and I always found it really -- like interviews and things to be so thought provoking as a fan to get a little insight. Like I said, we are entertainers, and without the fans, we would be just playing golf with the buddies, with some buddies…

Yeah, I just try to be myself. Yeah, sometimes I wish I would probably keep some things in, but at the end of the day, we owe a lot to them. It's not so hard to be transparent. It doesn't hurt me in any way.”

It is pertinent to note that Max Homa is a fan favorite on the PGA Tour. The ace golfer has an active social media account where he constantly interacts with fans. He even analyzes and rates his fans’ golf swing videos shared to him on X.

