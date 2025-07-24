$60M-worth LIV veteran reacts to first-time hearing Ryder Cup’s new Spanish venue

LIV golfer Ian Poulter reacted to the first time hearing the venue of the 2031 Ryder Cup. The biennial tournament will return to Spain for the second time in 2031 and will take place at Camiral Resort in Girona.

Poulter was asked about his opinion on the Ryder Cup's return in a pre-tournament press conference of the 2025 LIV Golf UK event. He shared his excitement and called it "Fantastic". He said (via Asap Sports):

"I didn't know that. Fantastic. I think that'll be absolutely amazing. Great venue, obviously. The last time it was there, Seve was captain and obviously was victorious. Hopefully Luke and the team have a great time out in Bethpage Black. '

Ian Poulter, who has a net worth of $60 million via Celebrity Net Worth, further opened up about this year's Ryder Cup. He sent his best wishes for the European Team and their captain, Luke Donald. He added:

"I know it's going to be hard. It's going to be loud. It's going to be intense for them. But any away Ryder Cup is super hard. Hopefully the lads can do a good job and bring that trophy back."

The last time the Ryder Cup was held in Spain was in 1997 at the Valderrama Golf Club. Seve Ballesteros was the European team captain back then.

A look into Ryder Cup venues over the years

The last edition of the Ryder Cup was held in 2023 at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy.

Here are the venues of the Ryder Cup over the years:

2023: Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Guidonia Montecelio, Lazio, Italy (Europe Won)

2021: Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wisconsin, USA (United States Won)

2018: Le Golf National, Paris, France (Europe Won)

2016: Hazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, Minnesota, USA (United States Won)

2014: Gleneagles Hotel, Perthshire, Scotland (Europe Won)

2012: Medinah Country Club, Medinah, Illinois, USA (Europe Won)

2010: Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales (Europe Won)

2008: Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Kentucky, USA (United States Won)

2006: The K Club, Straffan, County Kildare, Ireland (Europe Won)

2004: Oakland Hills Country Club, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, USA (Europe Won)

2002: The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England (Europe Won)

1999: The Country Club, Brookline, Massachusetts, USA (United States Won)

1997: Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain (Europe Won)

1995: Oak Hill Country Club, Rochester, New York, USA (Europe Won)

1993: The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England (United States Won)

1991: Kiawah Island Golf Resort, South Carolina, USA (United States Won)

1989: The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England (Tied - Europe Retained Cup)

1987: Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio, USA (Europe Won)

1985: The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England (Europe Won)

1983: PGA National Golf Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA (United States Won)

1981: Walton Heath Golf Club, Surrey, England (United States Won)

1979: The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, USA (United States Won)

