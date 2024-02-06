6x LPGA Tour winner Jessica Korda introduces her new-born child to the world

Jessica Korda announced the birth of her first child on Monday. She and her husband, Johnny DelPrete, became the parents of Greyson John DelPrete on Saturday, February 3.

Korda last competed at the Founders Cup in May before stepping away due to injury issues. A few months later, she and DelPrete announced that they were expecting their first baby, which was due in February. The duo got married on December 11, 2021.

On Monday, February 5, Korda wrote:

"Greyson John DelPrete 🤍2.3.24 🤍"

Korda has won six times on the LPGA Tour, and her last win came at the 2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, where she beat Danielle Kang in a playoff hole.

Korda's younger sister, Nelly Korda, is an Olympic gold medalist and has won nine times on the LPGA Tour. Her last win came at the LPGA Drive-On Championship last week. Last week, she expressed her excitement about becoming an auntie soon.

"Entering my auntie era, 2024. I'm very excited, she said during the Drive-On Championship. "Mostly excited just to see this new chapter and Johnny and Jess' life. I think it's going to be really exciting."

How did Jessica Korda perform in the 2023 season?

Below are all the performances by Jessica Korda in the 2023 LPGA Tour season:

Cognizant Founders Cup: WDC

Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown:

JM Eagle LA Championship: CUT

The Chevron Championship: T28

DIO Implant LA Open: T18

LPGA Drive-On Championship at Superstition Mountain: CUT

HSBC Women's World Championship: 66

Since earning the LPGA Tour card in 2011, Jessica Korda has made 50 top-10 finishes and won $7,605,903 in her career so far. She has also been part of three Solheim Cups. Although she hasn't won any major championships, she has registered a top-ten finish in all five events. See here for all the wins by Jessica Korda on the LPGA Tour:

The 2012 Women's Australian Open

The 2014 Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic

The 2014 Airbus LPGA Classic

The 2015 Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia

The 2018 Honda LPGA Thailand

The 2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions