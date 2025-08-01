  • home icon
  6x PGAT winner reveals 'hardest thing' on being Adam Sandler's body double in hit golf movie

6x PGAT winner reveals 'hardest thing' on being Adam Sandler's body double in hit golf movie

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Aug 01, 2025 11:46 GMT
Happy Gilmore 2 World Premiere - Source: Getty
Adam Sandler' (Image Source: Getty)

Six-time PGA Tour winner Hunter Mahan played a body double in Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2. The sports-based movie featured a stellar cast and some professional golfers.

The movie revolves around a golfer named Happy Gilmore, who has returned to play after 30 years since he won his first event on the Tour. Adam Sandler has played the title character. However, his swings on the screen were performed by Mahan.

The PGA Tour pro opened up about the movie in this week's episode of The Loop podcast. He said:

"Every day it was like, 'I don't know what I'm doing here. The hardest thing was I had to hit some bunker shots. Like short-sided bunker shots. And I'm like, I have no chance."
The movie also starred other golfers such as Scottie Scheffler, Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, John Daly, Rory McIlroy, and Bubba Watson.

Here are the names of the golfers featured in Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2:

  • Keegan Bradley
  • Bubba Watson
  • Nick Faldo
  • Corey Pavin
  • Rory McIlroy
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Justin Thomas
  • Rickie Fowler
  • Nancy Lopez
  • Nelly Korda
  • Jack Nicklaus
  • Lee Trevino
  • Collin Morikawa
  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Xander Schauffele
  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • John Daly
  • Jordan Spieth
  • Fred Couples
  • Charley Hull

PGA Tour pro Hunter Mahan shares his excitement to be part of Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2

Adam Sandler at Happy Gilmore 2 World Premiere - Source: Getty
Adam Sandler at Happy Gilmore 2 World Premiere - Source: Getty

In an Instagram post last week, Hunter Mahan shared a short video of himself shooting for Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2. He shared his clip, getting ready for the movie, along with a famous Gilmore swing in the clip.

Mahan talked about his experience in the caption. He wrote:

"When they called and said Happy Gilmore needs a golf swing double, I said say no more. Honored to get to be a part of #HappyGilmore2 and witness Adam Sandler‘s comedic genius come to life firsthand!
"Here’s a little behind the scenes look of my transformation into Happy - shoutout to the hair and makeup team, that crew is incredible and so hard working! And some fun from set. Such an awesome experience and capped it off by bringing my daughter Zoe to the premiere earlier this week! Happy Gilmore 2 is out now on @netflix!" he added.
Meanwhile, on the field, Hunter Mahan has not played in a tournament on the PGA Tour since 2021. He started playing professionally in 2003 and so far has won nine tournaments, including six on the PGA Tour.

Mahan's maiden Tour win came at the Travelers Championship in 2007, and then he won the Waste Management Phoenix Open in 2010, the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in 2010, the WGC Accenture Match Play Championship in 2012, the Shell Houston Open in 2012, and The Barclays in 2014.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

