$7.5M-worth English cricketer lauds Rory McIlroy and caddie's camaraderie at the Masters

Former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen lauded praise for Rory McIlroy on winning the Masters 2025. The Northern Irish golfer won his maiden Masters on Sunday, April 13. He was tied for the lead after four rounds with tournament opening round leader Justin Rose.

At the Masters 2025, Rose and McIlroy played in a playoff. The Northern Irish golfer made a birdie in the playoff to finally win the Major and complete the career grand slam.

Following the win, Kevin Pietersen, who has a net worth of $7.5 million (via Celebrity net worth), took to his Instagram account to cheer for the World No. 2 golfer. He shared a post from Golf Digest in which Rory McIlroy was hugging his caddie Harry Diamond after winning the Major. Along with the emotional picture, Pietersen wrote:

"This is where it's at! Just two friends doing what they love."

Rory McIlroy's caddie has been his biggest support over the years. The PGA Tour pro came close to winning a Major quite a few times in the last decade but unfortunately missed the opportunity.

Even last year at the US Open, he struggled in the final round and settled in second place. But at the 2025 Masters, he finally seized the win. In the post-round press conference of the Augusta National event on Sunday, McIlroy even talked about his caddie Harry and said (via ASAP Sports):

"I've known Harry since I was seven years old. I met him on the putting green at Holywood Golf Club. We've had so many good times together. He's been like a big brother to me the whole way through my life (tearing up)."

However, Rory McIlroy wasn’t the favorite pick of Kevin Pietersen for the Masters 2025. Ahead of the Major last week, the DP World Tour asked the former cricketer about his pick for the Major and he chose Ludvig Åberg, the runner-up of the 2024 Masters. Åberg had a decent time at the Major in Augusta in 2025,but eventually settled for seventh place.

Former English cricketer Stuart Broad praises Rory McIlroy on winning the Masters 2025

The cricket world has celebrated the enthralling win of Rory McIlroy at the Masters 2025. Former English cricketer, Stuart Broad took to his Instagram account after the Northern Irish golfer’s win at the Major to congratulate him. He wrote:

"The Masters Champion. Grand Slam achieved. One of the most thrilling sporting events I’ve had the pleasure of watching. My emotions were all over the place. I’m still buzzing for him today. My love for The Masters just grows & grows, I must make it there one day. Congratulations @rorymcilroy. Legend. Btw, how about @justinprose99. What a week he had & I thought he was all class yesterday."

Stuart Broad was rooting for Rory McIlroy ahead of the Masters and when asked by the DP World Tour for his picks, his response was simply:

"Heart says Rory, head says Rory."

Moreover, even South African former international cricketer AB de Villiers had attended the Masters 2025. He went to the Major to cheer for his friend and South African golfer Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

However, Bezuidenhout struggled with his game and missed the cut at the Major after two rounds.

