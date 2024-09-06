7 LIV Golfers at risk of relegation with one event to go ft. Pat Perez

The LIV Golf 2024 season is about to conclude, with just one event remaining before the Team Championship in Dallas. As the season approaches its end, the race for the season-long championship is getting interesting. Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann are the two strongest contenders for this season's individual championship.

Besides the individual championship, players are also focused on their positions, as those finishing below 48th place will be in the drop zone and face relegation after this season.

In this article, we will look at seven players at risk of relegation with just one event remaining.

Seven LIV Golf players at risk of relegation

1) Harold Varner III

Harold Varner III (Image Source: Imagn)

Last year, Harold Varner III finished seventh in the standings, but this season he is 47th after 12 events.

Varner III has struggled to secure even one top-ten finish so far. Although he’s not currently in the drop zone, the next event will be crucial for him to stay safe.

2) Pat Perez

Pat Perez (Image Source: Getty)

Pat Perez, currently 48th, is just inside the safe zone. He has also struggled to make a top-ten finish this season.

Perez finished 52nd in three events, and his best result this year was a 14th-place finish in Nashville.

3) Scott Vincent

Scott Vincent (Image Source: Imagn)

Scott Vincent is in 49th place but has made back-to-back top 25s in his last four appearances. He will need another strong result in Chicago to move into the safe zone.

4) Branden Grace

Branden Grace (Image Source: Getty)

Branden Grace has achieved two top 20 finishes this season, but he also has two finishes outside the top 50. He needs a strong performance at the final LIV Golf event to avoid relegation.

5) Laurie Canter

Laurie Canter at the LIV Golf Orlando (Image Source: Imagn)

Laurie Canter has earned just 4.3 points this season, but he has only played two events so far.

6) Kalle Samooja

Kalle Samooja (Image Source: Imagn)

Last year, Kalle Samooja joined the LIV Golf roster via the inaugural LIV Golf promotions event. However, this time he is on the verge of relegation after an underwhelming debut year on the Saudi-backed circuit.

7) Kieran Vincent

Kieran Vincent (Image Source: Imagn)

Like Samooja, Kieran Vincent is another player who qualified for the league through promotions but is now at risk of relegation.

While his teammates Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton are in the top 3, Vincent finds himself in the bottom 3 of the standings.

