7 LPGA stars who failed to make the cut at 2024 Chevron Championship ft. Lexi Thompson and Danielle Kang

The second round of the 2024 Chevron Championship finished with Im Jin Hee and Atthaya Thitikul carding 5-under 67 to take a joint one stroke lead after 36 holes. Nelly Korda, who is on a four-title winning streak, continued her good run and was just one stroke behind after shooting 69 on Friday, April 19.

Following the two days at the Carlton Woods, the cutline was set at 2-over and a lot of promising youngsters as well as the former Major champions failed to make it to the weekend. The big names like Lexi Thompson, Minjee Lee, and upcoming superstar Rose Zhang were among those who missed the cut at the Chevron Championship.

Here's a look at seven names who missed the cut at the 2024 Chevron Championship.

Seven names who missed the cut at the 2024 Chevron Championship

#1 Danielle Kang

Danielle Kang during the FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship - Round Two

Danielle Kang had a tough outing in the first Major of the season. She carded 74 and 79 to miss the cut at the Carlton Woods.

Kang has just one top-20 finish this year so far and has missed her second back-to-back cut.

#2 Lexi Thompson

Lexi Thompson during the Ford Championship presented by KCC - Final Round

Lexi Thompson also failed to move forward as she shot 78 and 74 in the opening two rounds of the 2024 Chevron Championship. This was her fourth missed weekend in her last five appearances at the Majors.

#3 Jin Young Ko

Jin Young Ko during the Chevron Championship - Round One

Jin Young Ko was another top name to miss the cut at the Carlton Woods. She aggregated at three over after posting 76 and 71 in the two rounds.

#4 Rose Zhang

Rose Zhang at the Chevron Championship - Round One

Rose Zhang carded 74 and 75 in the two rounds which wasn't enough to qualify for the weekend.

#5 Minjee Lee

Minjee Lee during The 2024 Chevron Championship - Round Two

Minjee Lee was two under after first five holes but everything went downhill after that. She finished with 74 and 77 to miss here first cut at the Major since Evian Championship 2019.

#6 So Yeon Ryu

So Yeon Ryu during the 78th U.S. Women's Open - Round One

Earlier this month, So Yeon Ryu had announced that the Chevron Championship would be her final professional tournament. However, her appearance here was short-lived as she faced an early exit after shooting 77 and 74.

#7 Alison Lee

Alison Lee at the Ford Championship presented by KCC - Round One

Alison Lee had a great finish to the 2023 season but so far she has struggled to carry forward that performance this season. She began her week here with a 78 and the second round 70 wasn't enough to take her foward in the tournament.

