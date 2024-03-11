7 things about Si Woo Kim you need to know

South Korean golfer Si Woo Kim has been a frequent face on the PGA Tour for the last few years, picking up some notable victories along the way. The South Korean golfer first turned pro in 2012, and has played on the Web.com Tour and European Tour.

Si Woo Kim is quite well known for setting some records in golf, as well as winning some of the biggest tournaments on the PGA Tour including the Players and the Wyndham Championship. Here are seven facts about Si Woo Kim that you must know.

7 facts about Si Woo Kim that you need to know

Kim became the youngest-ever PGA Tour Q-School graduate

In 2012, Si Woo Kim became the youngest golfer to qualify out of the PGA Tour Q-School at the age of just 17 years and 5 months.

He did not join the PGA Tour for a year and a half after qualifying

Because he was not yet 18 years old, Kim had to wait till the middle of the 2013 season to join the PGA Tour. Until then, he was a frequenter on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Kim won his first PGA Tour tournament in 2016

The South Korean golfer clinched his first-ever win on the PGA Tour in 2016 at the Wyndham Championship, becoming the youngest winner in the 2016 season.

He became the youngest Players Champion

In 2017, Kim also became the youngest golfer to win the Players at the age of just 21. He also became only the second South Korean golfer after K.J. Choi to win the tournament.

Kim played for the Presidents Cup in 2022

Kim was selected to be a part of the Presidents Cup in 2022. He won three of his matches and lost only one match.

He became only the fourth golfer to take two wins on the PGA Tour under the age of 22

Kim joined the likes of Tiger Woods, Sergio Garcia, and Jordan Spieth to become only the fourth golfer to bag two wins before the age of 2022 after he won the Players and the Wyndham Championship.

Si Woo Kim has never finished top 10 in any major championship

Kim has been consistently playing in the majors since 2016 but has not managed to crack the top 10. He has finished 13th at the PGA Championship, the US Open, and the Open Championship and finished 12th at the Masters.