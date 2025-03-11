$70M Former Ryder Cup winner drops to new career low in world rankings despite $4M payday at LIV Hong Kong

Former Ryder Cup player Sergio Garcia won the 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong event but still slipped in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR). Since LIV Golf events do not offer ranking points, its players constantly struggle to maintain their positions in the world ranking. Even with multiple wins in the Saudi-backed league, their OWGR standings continue to decline.

After his recent triumph in Hong Kong, Sergio Garcia, with a net worth of $70 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), dropped to 509th in the world rankings. His career-best OWGR was second, but since joining LIV Golf, his position has steadily declined.

He was ranked 77th after withdrawing from the 2022 BMW PGA Championship, and by the end of 2023, he had fallen to 312th. His ranking continued to drop in 2024, hitting a career-low of 773 before the U.S. Open. However, after finishing T12 at the major, he climbed to 310th.

Before competing in Hong Kong last week, he was ranked 499th. Despite securing the title and earning $4 million in prize money, he still dropped 10 spots, marking a new career low.

However, Garcia isn't the only LIV golfer experiencing a ranking decline. Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and Brooks Koepka have also seen their positions fall.

Rahm, who was ranked No. 3 before joining the breakaway league, is now 59th. DeChambeau's 2024 U.S. Open victory helped him maintain his standing. He currently sits in 16th, while Koepka is ranked 181st.

Sergio Garcia reflects on his victory at LIV Golf Hong Kong

Although Garcia has struggled in the OWGR, his performance in LIV Golf has been impressive. He secured a three-stroke victory over Dean Burmester at the Hong Kong event.

The Spanish golfer opened with a round of -5, followed by scores of -6 and -7 to seal the win. During the press conference, Garcia discussed his performance and said (via ASAP Sports):

"I knew that I had to play well. My goal from the beginning of the day was to shoot 5-under, and when I got to 5-under, then I had to make a new goal, and I was like, okay, let's try to make a couple more in the last eight holes because I got to 5 on 10."

"But yeah, it was just solid. I played very well. I gave myself a lot of chances throughout the whole day. I only made a couple bad swings, but I got away with them and recovered nicely. It was nice to see not only that I was doing well and leading the tournament, but my teammates were playing great," he added.

This marked Garcia's third LIV Golf event of the 2025 season. Earlier, he finished T6 at the Riyadh tournament and T18 in Adelaide before claiming victory in Hong Kong.

