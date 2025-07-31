$70M worth American quarterback shares important lesson he learnt from Phil Mickelson 

By Lathika Krishna
Published Jul 31, 2025 02:31 GMT
AT&amp;T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am - Final Round - Source: Getty
Tony Romo and Phil Mickelson, AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am (Image via Getty)

Phil Mickelson is considered to be one of golf's most skilled players. Several fans, players, and golf enthusiasts alike agree that he is a short game guru. Known for his golf lessons, the LIV Golf star had the opportunity to impart some wisdom on an American quarterback.

The NFL's Josh Allen had played a round of golf with Phil Mickelson, Grant Horvat, and Jon Rahm. While it was for a YouTube video, Josh Allen was able to make the most out of the situation and learn from few of the best in the business.

Here's what the Buffalo Bills quarterback, who is worth $70 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, had to say about his lessons with the HyFlyers GC captain (via Instagram @livgolf_league):

"Putting. Putting was a big improvement in my game. Phil Mickelson. I got to play with him and Jon Rahm early, like in March or April. It was me and Jon versus Phil and Grant on their YouTube channel. And Phil gave me a little putting lesson. And ever since he game me that, I've been rolling the rock pretty good."
Here's a look at the interview which was shared by LIV Golf (via Instagram @livgolf_league):

The moderators of the interview got curious about how one small lesson made such a big impact on Josh Allen's putting game. They proceeded to ask him what tips or techniques he had learnt.

However, Josh Allen replied by stating that Phil Mickelson had sworn him to secrecy and entrusted him to not share his deep insights into the putting stroke with the rest of the world.

How does Phil Mickelson rank in LIV Golf in putting stats?

Phil Mickelson ranks seventh in the LIV Golf field out ot 55 players. He has a putting average of 1.56 and has made a total of 842 putts while hitting a green in regulation.

Statistically, Caleb Surratt is the best putter on the LIV Golf league. He has a putting average of 1.53 strokes and a total of 911 putts after hitting greens in regulations.

However, Mickelson's team HyFlyers GC ranks fifth in putting stats among 13 teams on the Saudi based circuit. The team has a putting average of 1.60 and has made a total of 3,796 putts from hitting a green in regulation this season.

HyFlyers GC is tied for fifth place in the stat with Fireballs GC, Range Goats GC, Torque GC, and Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC. The Ripper GC leads in putting with 3,738 putts from hitting greens in regulations and a putting average of 1.57.

Notably, Phil Mickelson's next tournament is scheduled to be the 2025 LIV Golf Chicago. The tournament will be played at the challenging Bolingbrook Golf Club from August 8 to 10.

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
bell-icon Manage notifications