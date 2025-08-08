$70M-worth LIV captain to test new equipment in Chicago

LIV Golf's Fireball GC captain Sergio Garcia will make a putter change for this week’s event in Chicago. The Spanish golfer is gearing up for this week’s event, which will start with its first round on Friday, August 8.Ahead of the event, golf writer Matt Vincenzi shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, talking about the change the golfer is looking forward to. He is opting to play with a Titleist Scotty Cameron Del Mar 3.5. Sharing the post, Vincenzi wrote:&quot;Putter change for Sergio Garcia this week. Fireballs GC Captain is gaming a Titleist-Scotty Cameron Del Mar 3.5. This thing is pretty sick! @WorldTourSurvey&quot;With the change in the equipment, it would be interesting to see if Sergio Garcia, who has a net worth of $70 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), could clinch his second title of the season on the circuit. Earlier this year, he won the Hong Kong event.Last season at the Chicago event, Garcia started his campaign with an opening round of 69, followed by the next two rounds of 65 and 68 to settle in a tie for second place. He had narrowly missed the title last season and would be looking forward to improving this week.Players will tee off for the LIV Golf Chicago 2025 event on Friday at 11:05 a.m. ET. Garcia will start his game on hole 17 in a group with Dustin Johnson and Talor Gooch.The Spanish golfer last competed in the United Kingdom event, and after playing three rounds of 71, 69 and 68, he settled in T21 place.A look into LIV Golf’s Sergio Garcia outing in 2025Sergio Garcia has played in LIV Golf and DP World Tour events this year. Moreover, he also competed in the majors and recorded some decent finishes.He started the campaign in Riyadh with a solid T6 finish and then settled in T18 in Adelaide. He settled in solo third in Miami. In the majors, he recorded T34 at The Open Championship, while his other finishes are T67 at the PGA Championship, but he missed the cut at the Masters.Here are the results of the tournaments Sergio Garcia played in 2025:2025 LIV TournamentsLIV Golf Riyadh: T6 (68, 68, 67)LIV Golf Adelaide: T18 (71, 74, 67)LIV Golf Hong Kong: 1 (65, 64, 63)LIV Golf Singapore: T32 (72, 70, 71)LIV Golf Miami: 3 (70, 71, 71)LIV Golf Mexico City: 50 (74, 74, 74)LIV Golf Korea: T42 (77, 72, 69)LIV Golf Virginia: T38 (75, 72, 64)LIV Golf Dallas: T25 (75, 74, 70)LIV Golf Andalucía: T10 (73, 69, 70)LIV Golf United Kingdom: T21 (71, 69, 68)2025 MajorsMasters Tournament: Missed Cut (72, 76)PGA Championship: T67 (75, 68, 79, 69)The Open: T34 (70, 73, 70, 68)2024-25 DP World Tour TournamentsBMW International Open: Missed Cut (75, 72)