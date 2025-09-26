$70M-worth LIV Golfer dubs Ryder Cup the 'best tournament' despite sounding off on Team Europe exclusion

LIV golfer Sergio Garcia sent his best wishes to the European team for the Ryder Cup despite his disappointment at not being included in the team. As the biennial tournament starts on Friday, September 26, the Spanish golfer shared a sweet message on social media.On Thursday, Garcia shared a few throwback pictures of when he played in the biennial tournament and celebrated the European team victory. Along with that, he penned a caption to cheer for his team:&quot;Tomorrow starts what, in my opinion, is the best tournament in our sport, @rydercup. I can’t wait to watch and cheer on @RyderCupEurope as they defend the Cup. Hope to be part of the team again in the future! #GoTeamEurope💙💛🇪🇺&quot;Sergio Garcia had a phenomenal time playing on the LIV Golf circuit this season, where he won the Hong Kong event and finished solo third at the Miami event. However, he could not make it to the European Ryder Cup team.Following his snub from the Ryder Cup, Garcia withdrew from the Irish Open, which is a DP World Tour event. In an interview with Golf Magic earlier this month, he talked about it in detail. He said:&quot;I felt like I was so looking forward to being a part of that team, and so I felt like mentally, you know, mentally it was kind of tough.&quot;Sergio Garcia, who has a net worth of $70 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), has played in the Ryder Cup in the past. He made his debut in the tournament in 1999 and then played in 2002.Garcia was part of the winning team in 2004, 2006, 2012, 2014, and 2018. However, his last appearance was in 2021, but the European team lost the game.LIV golfer Sergio Garcia plays an impressive round of 58 ahead of the Ryder CupAway from the official tournament, Sergio Garcia joined his friends for an outing at Austin Country Club. On September 21, he shared a few images of his outing on X, informing that he shot 58 in the game while playing with his friends Steve Spears, Bubba Bickle, and Todd Radser. He wrote:&quot;Not like the hole in one I made against my friend @WestwoodLee in Austin in 2021, but super special to shoot 58 with my buddies Steve Speares, Bubba Nickle, and Todd Rader 9/18/25 Austin Country Club!&quot;Sergio Garcia @TheSergioGarciaLINKNot like the hole in one I made against my friend @WestwoodLee in Austin in 2021, but super special to shoot 58 with my buddies Steve Speares, Bubba Nickle, and Todd Rader 9/18/25 Austin Country Club!The LIV golfer also shared a picture of his scorecard in the post. He started the outing with a par on the first hole of the day and then added a birdie on the next. He made 12 birdies for a bogey-free round.