$70M-worth LIV Golfer shares special anniversary wish to wife in Masters’ Green Jacket

LIV golfer Sergio Garcia penned down an emotional message for his wife Angela on her social media. The Spanish golfer celebrated his eighth marriage anniversary this week and, taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, June 2, Garcia shared an adorable picture with his wife.

He shared a snap posing with his wife under a tree wearing the Master's green jacket. The two were seen sharing a light moment while posing side by side. Angela wore a flower-themed short dress, which she paired with a cream-colored jacket and a white purse. Sharing the picture, Garcia wrote:

"Happy 8th wedding anniversary to my biggest supporter. I love you"

Expand Tweet

Trending

Sergio Garcia, who has a net worth of $70 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), won the Masters in 2017, and he was seen donning his Major-winning green jacket in the picture. The couple announced their engagement back in 2017, and soon after, he won the Masters. He tied the knot with her in July. The couple has been blessed with two kids, Azalea and Enzo.

LIV golfer Sergio Garcia’s wife shares a post celebrating their "8 years of marriage"

On Monday, taking to her Instagram account, Angela Garcia celebrated her eighth marriage anniversary by sharing a short reel, in which she recaptured the beautiful moments he shared with her husband over the years. Sharing the reel, she wrote in the caption:

"What 8 years of marriage looks like! The best years with the best person ♥️ Happy anniversary to @thesergiogarcia! I love you!"

Sergio Garcia and Angela are going stronger with time and have entered the "year 9" of their marriage. In the reel, she included videos of them from the golf course and also of their kids.

Sergio Garcia's wife is a strong supporter of her husband, and she is often seen cheering for him during his games. Earlier this year, when the Spaniard competed at the 2025 PGA Championship, his wife was there to cheer for him. On May 14, she even shared a video on her Instagram account of her Major outing, writing:

"It’s a blessed and busy life! Ready to support Sergio this week at the @pgachampionship"

However, Sergio Garcia had a tough time on the greens at the PGA Championship and he settled in T67 place. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler won the Major.

Meanwhile, this season on the LIV Golf, Sergio Garcia has had a good outing. He started the season with a T6 finish in Riyadh and then recorded a T18 at the Adelaide event.

He won the Hong Kong event in the Saudi league. He settled in solo third at the Miami event, T32 at the Singapore event, 50th at Mexico City, and T42 at the Korea event.

The LIV golfer is next preparing for his outing at the Virginia event. The tournament is scheduled to take place from June 6 to 8.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More