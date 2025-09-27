$70M-worth Sergio Garcia has a one-word response to team Europe's day one performance at Ryder Cup

LIV golfer Sergio Garcia shared his support for the European team at the Ryder Cup after their dominating start. The biennial tournament started on Friday, September 26, with its day one matches.

The Spaniard, who is worth $70M (as per Celebrity Net Worth), has had a legendary run in the Ryder Cup in the past. He represented Team Europe in 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2021, scoring 28.5 points in the process. However, he was excluded from the team this year.

Team Europe, who are the defending champions and playing on foreign soil this week, took the early lead in the game and had a dominating start. They won three of their foursome matchups and two fourball matchups.

Sergio Garcia cheered for his team and shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He praised them for their impressive start and wrote:

"WOW!! @RyderCupEurope"

Sergio Garcia @TheSergioGarcia WOW!! @RyderCupEurope 💙💛🇪🇺💪🏼

In the Friday foursome, Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton of the Europe team played against Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas and won 4&3. In the next game, Ludvig Åberg and Matt Fitzpatrick defeated Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley.

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood won against Collin Morikawa and Harris English. The only game Team US won was Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, who won 2-up against Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland.

Even in the Friday fourball matchup, Team Europe was fabulous. Jon Rahm, joined by Sepp Straka, played against Scheffler and J.J. Spaun and won 3&2. In the next game, Fleetwood and Justin Rose defeated Ben Griffin and DeChambeau.

However, the US Team's Cameron Young and Thomas won a game against Åberg and Rasmus Højgaard, while the final fourball game between Sam Burns-Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy-Shane Lowry resulted in a tie.

Sergio Garcia cheers for Team Europe on Ryder Cup eve

Despite not making the team, Sergio Garcia shared a post supporting Team Europe on his X (formerly Twitter) account ahead of the Ryder Cup. He shared a few throwback pictures of the team with a caption that reads:

"Tomorrow starts what, in my opinion, is the best tournament in our sport, @rydercup. I can’t wait to watch and cheer on @RyderCupEurope as they defend the Cup. Hope to be part of the team again in the future! #GoTeamEurope💙💛🇪🇺"

Sergio Garcia @TheSergioGarcia Tomorrow starts what, in my opinion, is the best tournament in our sport, @rydercup . I can’t wait to watch and cheer on @RyderCupEurope as they defend the Cup. Hope to be part of the team again in the future! #GoTeamEurope💙💛🇪🇺

Sergio Garcia was expecting to play in this year's Ryder Cup. However, he struggled to qualify for the event and was not selected by the team captain, Luke Donald. In an exclusive interview with Golf Magic, Garcia opened up about his disappointment.

"I felt like I was so looking forward to being a part of that team, and so I felt like mentally, you know, mentally it was kind of tough," he said.

Meanwhile, this season on the LIV Golf, Garcia won the Hong Kong event and came in solo third place in LIV Golf Miami. In the Majors, he was tied for 67th at the PGA Championship and T34 at The Open Championship. However, he missed the cut at the Masters and failed to qualify for the US Open.

