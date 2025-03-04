"71 for Tiger Woods"; "Better field than all LIV events" - Fans react to the Seminole pro-member 2025 results

The Seminole Pro-Member 2025 was held on Monday, March 3, at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach and featured 94 teams consisting of professional golfers and club golfers. "Gross" and "Net" were the two titles up for grabs in the event played in a better-ball format.

Ad

Bill Davis and Billy Horschel won the Gross title at the 2025 Seminole Pro-Member after shooting an 8-under 64. Ryan Fox and Jimmy Dunne III claimed the Net title with an 11-under 61.

Tiger Woods also participated but had an underwhelming performance, as he and Seth Waugh finished tied for 54th in the Gross format with a 1-under 71. In the Net format, they tied for 26th after posting a 67.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans online congratulated the winning teams at the 2025 Seminole Pro-Member, while several expressed disappointment with Tiger Woods's performance.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"71 for TW," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Better field than all LIV events.!" another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Dam, Peer Pederson must be a player! He carried Kisner Shanks a Lot to a 66!" another fan wrote.

"Looks like Tiger’s team didn’t break par 72! Gone but not forgotten!," this fan commented.

"Ricky played his TGL match after this?!?" another user remarked.

"Jimmy Dunne always seems to be at the top of these," one fan posted.

Ad

Leaderboard explored for the Seminole Pro-Member 2025

Here's the leaderboard for the Seminole Pro-Member 2025:

Gross

1. Bill Davis / Billy Horschel: 64

2. Jimmy Dunne III / Ryan Fox: 64

T3. Peter Pedersen / Kevin Kisner: 66

T3. Bret Baier / Ben An: 66

T3. David Novak / Collin Morikawa: 66

T3. Peter Broome / Corey Conners: 66

T3. Mike Walrath / Justin Thomas: 66

T8. Eugene Schatz / Chris Gotterup: 67

T8. Rob Manfred / Eric Cole: 67

T8. Terry McGuirk / Chris Kirk: 67

T8. Tom Lape / Jacob Bridgeman: 67

T8. Mark Loomis / Will Gordon: 67

Ad

Net

1. Jimmy Dunne III / Ryan Fox: 61

2. Peter Broome / Corey Conners: 62

T3. Bill Davis / Billy Horschel: 63

T3. Kelly Miller / Webb Simpson: 63

T5. Shane Battier / Keegan Bradley: 64

T5. Terry McGuirk / Chris Kirk: 64

T5. Mark Loomis / Will Gordon: 64

T8. Greg Mondre / Nicolai Højgaard: 65

T8. Alan Fadel / Ernie Els: 65

T8. David Novak / Collin Morikawa: 65

T8. Bret Baier / Ben An: 65

T8. Mike Walrath / Justin Thomas: 65

T8. Peter Pedersen / Kevin Kisner: 65

T8. Eugene Schatz / Chris Gotterup: 65

T8. Dick Sideworf / Jerry Pate: 65

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback