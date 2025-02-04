$75M net worth NBA star shows off awkward golf swing

$75 million worth NBA superstar Luka Doncic (as per Celebrity Net Worth) isn't just an athlete in basketball. The All-NBA player is also a golfer, though his skills from the court didn't necessarily translate to the golf course. A video just got posted of Doncic, who is currently sidelined with a calf injury, taking a rather awkward swing.

The former Dallas Mavericks star took a swing without ever really reaching back with the club at a Top Golf-type of facility. He wasn't able to make good contact with the ball, which fell off the tee and bounced away. A frustrated Doncic yelled out his displeasure at this while laughing about the poor shot, as the video caption said:

"Still no improvement."

Doncic was just part of one of the most shocking trades in all of sports. In the middle of the night, the basketball star was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. He had not requested a trade nor was he privy to any discussions about a trade.

In return, the Mavericks landed Anthony Davis and a first-round pick. Doncic, 26, is one of the youngest stars to ever be traded without forcing his way off a team. He joins LeBron James and Austin Reaves, another avid golfer, on the Lakers.

The Mavericks and Lakers made this trade in secret. It stunned Doncic to the point that he said in his introductory press conference that he had to check if it wasn't April 1 on the calendar.

NBA star Luka Doncic played golf with his new coach

Thanks to the recent trade, Luka Doncic now plays for Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick. The former NBA player used to have a podcast show, and he once had Doncic on to play golf together. It was called The Old Man and the Three.

Before taking his swing, Doncic said he had "played golf once." This video was posted to Redick's YouTube 11 months ago, so Doncic probably hasn't added much more golf in the time since.

Redick chuckled at Doncic's first shot, which landed in the rough past the hole. Doncic insisted it "still counts" before handing over the club to his eventual coach. Redick said he was taking his first swing of the day, to which the NBA guard said:

"It's the second swing of my life."

Ironically, Redick's shot ended up in the same spot as Doncic's, so his experience didn't help them. Almost a year later, the two are back together but on the NBA court instead of the golf course.

Some athletes take up golf in their free time and continue on once they've retired from whatever sport they played. Michael Phelps and Gareth Bale are examples. Doncic may or may not go down that road.

