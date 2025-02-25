791K-follower golf influencer teases new Phil Mickelson content ahead of 'greatest month of uploads'

Phil Mickelson has become very active on social media in the last few months. In 2024, the American golfer collaborated with several golf influencers including fellow LIV player Bryson DeChambeau, for YouTube videos, and again he is up for another video.

Mickelson and golf influencer Grant Horvat have started a 2v2 golf series, the first episode was released last month, and now they are set for another episode of the series. On February 24, Horvat, who has around 791K followers on Instagram, took to his X account to share a post teasing the upcoming episode of the 2v2 series.

In the first episode of the series, Mickelson teamed up with Horvat and played against Dustin and Austin Johnson. In his post on X, Horvat asked his fans to suggest the guests for the second episode. He wrote:

"Next 2v2 with Phil drops next week. Y’all won’t believe who we are playing. Any guesses?"

Fans made some interesting suggestions in the comment section of the post. Some suggested Charlie and Tiger Woods, while others mentioned Donald and Kai Trump. Some even said Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm.

Below are some of the fans' guesses:

"Tiger and Charlie would be LEGENDARY," a fan said.

"Donald & Kai ?" another fan guessed.

"Bryson and Rahm," one more fan said.

Grant Horvat has also shared a story on his Instagram account, teasing more content in the upcoming month.

"March is gonna be the greatest month of uploads y'all have seen. No jokes," he wrote.

Still from Grant Hovrat's Instagram story/@granthorvat

Notably, the first episode of the 2v2 series has so far accumulated around 1,522,236 views.

When Phil Mickelson recalled his time playing with Dustin Johnson as they collaborated for the 2v2 golf series

Dustin Johnson and Austin Johnson played golf against Phil Mickelson and Grant Horvat for the 2v2 series, and later the Johnsons sat down with the six-time Major winner and shared unsung stories. Phil Mickelson and The HyFlyers released a video featuring Dustin and Austin Johnson, in which Mickelson talked about the time he first saw Dustin playing during his rookie years.

Recalling the moment, Mickelson said:

"You know we've had so many great moments together and I just thought could just share a couple of cool little moments. I remember when we first played together Keith Sbarbaro brought you out, You just got in your car and it was like January you're getting ready to go play the tour.

"We went out and played and I watched you hit your drive on the first hole and I'm like 'Whoa!'. We played for a little bit of money, whatever it was I don't remember," he added

Phil Mickelson and The HyFlyers YouTube channel is getting popular day by day. It has so far released nine videos and has around 243K subscribers.

