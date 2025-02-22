791K-follower Instagram influencer hits the range with Michael Phelps

Golf influencer Grant Horvat recently shared the story of Olympian Michael Phelps hitting the range. The clip featured the legendary swimmer showing off his impressive swing on the golf course.

Grant Horvat is a popular golf influencer with over 791K followers on Instagram and more than a million followers on YouTube. He has collaborated with Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, and several other top stars. Recently, he teamed up with Michael Phelps, a 23-time Olympic gold medalist in swimming.

On Friday, February 21, Horvat shared a story on Instagram of Phelps driving at the range.

Michael Phelps plays golf with Grant Horvat (Image via instagram@granthorvat)

Phelps is an avid golfer and is often seen playing in pro-am and exhibition events. He also competed in the WM Phoenix Open's Pro-Am and took part in the event's WHOOP Shot at Glory challenge, where Horvat was the host.

Phelps has often professed his love for the game and has referred to himself as a golf nut for diving deep into the technical aspects of the sport.

"I'm a super technical person," he said as per PGA Tour. "That's how I had to be in my sport, so (golf) is kind of nice that way. I gravitated towards this (sport) and here we are. I'm a psycho in the game and I love it."

Justin Thomas shares hilarious Michael Phelps story

A few years ago, Justin Thomas shared a hilarious story about being rejected by Michael Phelps. The two-time major champion revealed that he once asked the legendary Olympian if he could see his medals but was disappointingly turned down.

"I was over at Michael Phelps’ house one time and I asked to see them and he refused to get them because then I would know where they are," he said as per Golf. "You would think when you have that many, it would just be you have one like laying on the kitchen table or something, but apparently not. So that was a swing and a miss there."

The duo was recently spotted at the WM Phoenix Open for the Annexus Pro-Am, where they were grouped alongside Nick Dunlap.

Following the Pro-Am, the 39-year-old Olympic legend took a few photographs from the event and shared them on Instagram.

"The thunderbirds crushed this week at the @wmphoenixopen! 🏜️ Had an absolute blast from start to finish. Looking forward to next year’s event! @pgatour," he wrote in the caption."

Phelps also competed in the tenth edition of The Match, titled The Match: Superstars. He reached the finals but lost to Wayne Gretzky by two holes.

