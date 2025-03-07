$7M-worth PGA Tour pro opens up about President Donald Trump's golf game: "Automatic win, of course"

Sam Burns got to play some golf with President Donald Trump in 2024 before the latter won the US Presidential election and took office for a second time. In doing so, Burns got the chance to see Trump's golf game up close.

Ad

The US President has long been an avid golfer and supporter of the sport. He owns clubs and has hosted LIV events, and he plays routinely. When the $7 million -worth PGA Tour star (via Sportskeeda) played with the politician, he learned just how good Trump truly is.

Ad

Trending

On the SubPar podcast, Burns said via Tennis World USA:

“The day we played, he was my partner so automatic win, of course. He drives it really well, and then he made at least one birdie on his own ball. He hit a wedge to three feet, spun it back to three feet, it was sick. But his chipping’s not great. So if he can gets around the green and he hits a bad chip, he’ll just pick it up. He does drive it really well."

Ad

Burns also revealed that Trump didn't really ask for pointers despite playing with a professional, showcasing his confidence in his ability. He did compliment Burns plenty, though, often remarking on how "amazing" it is when they hit a strong drive off the tee.

PGA Tour leader praised Donald Trump's involvement in merger negotiations

Donald Trump has been heavily involved in the PIF x PGA Tour merger since taking office. This comes after he spoke on how quickly he would've had it resolved before being elected.

Ad

Despite the lack of a concrete deal, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, who has had meetings with Trump at the White House, praised the US President's involvement.

Donald Trump has joined the LIV x PGA merger talks (Image via Getty)

Via The Palm Beach Post, he said:

Ad

"The dynamic [Donald Trump] brings is he's the leader of the free world and he has an active interest in reunifying the game."

Monahan went on:

"He's in an incredibly strong position to do so and his willingness to do so obviously changes the dynamic. I don't think we would have the cadence and we'd be in the position we're in to get a deal done but for the president."

Ad

Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, and Yasir Al-Rumayyan also joined the latest White House visit to try and get this deal finished. Monahan added:

"(I) was thankful for the president for his leadership, extremely thankful for his willingness to host us in the Oval Office, to help us continue with those conversations."

The merger was initially agreed to in June 2023, but the two sides have been unable to get the details agreed to in the many months of negotiations since.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback