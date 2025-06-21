7X DP World Tour winner Tommy Fleetwood looks to end record winless run on the PGA Tour at Travelers Championship

Tommy Fleetwood has put himself in a strong position after two outstanding rounds at the 2025 Travelers Championship. The seven-time DP World Tour winner is tied for the lead at 9-under par after 36 holes, alongside Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler. He is part of the final group on Saturday (June 21) along with his co-leaders.

Fleetwood started the tournament with a bogey-free 66 in the first round, carding four birdies. He followed it up with a 5-under 65 in the second. His second round included one bogey, two birdies, and two eagles, making it one of the best performances of the day.

Here’s his hole-by-hole scorecard from Round 2:

Front Nine:

Hole 1 – Par 4 – Par (4)

Hole 2 – Par 4 – Par (4)

Hole 3 – Par 4 – Par (4)

Hole 4 – Par 4 – Bogey (5)

Hole 5 – Par 3 – Par (3)

Hole 6 – Par 5 – Birdie (4)

Hole 7 – Par 4 – Par (4)

Hole 8 – Par 3 – Par (3)

Hole 9 – Par 4 – Par (4)

Out: 35 (Even)

Back Nine:

Hole 10 – Par 4 – Par (4)

Hole 11 – Par 3 – Par (3)

Hole 12 – Par 4 – Par (4)

Hole 13 – Par 5 – Eagle (3)

Hole 14 – Par 4 – Par (4)

Hole 15 – Par 4 – Eagle (2)

Hole 16 – Par 3 – Birdie (2)

Hole 17 – Par 4 – Par (4)

Hole 18 – Par 4 – Par (4)

In: 30 (-5)

Total: 65 (-5)

As per PGA Tour Communications on X, Tommy Fleetwood has recorded 41 top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour, the most by any player without a win since 1983. He also has five runner-up finishes, most recently at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

As the tournament heads into the weekend, Fleetwood will be looking to finally capture his first PGA Tour win.

How has Tommy Fleetwood performed so far in the 2025 season?

The 2025 Travelers Championship marks Tommy Fleetwood’s 14th start of the season. In his 13 previous appearances, Fleetwood has yet to secure a win but has recorded four top-10 finishes. His most recent outing at the US Open ended with his first missed cut of the year.

Here’s a look at Tommy Fleetwood’s results so far this season:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T22 (−10)

– T22 (−10) The Genesis Invitational – T5 (−8)

– T5 (−8) Arnold Palmer Invitational – T11 (−4)

– T11 (−4) The Players Championship – T14 (−5)

– T14 (−5) Valspar Championship – T16 (−4)

– T16 (−4) Valero Texas Open – T62 (+8)

– T62 (+8) Masters Tournament – T21 (−2)

– T21 (−2) RBC Heritage – 7th (−13)

– 7th (−13) Truist Championship – T4 (−12)

– T4 (−12) PGA Championship – T41 (+2)

– T41 (+2) Charles Schwab Challenge – T4 (−8)

– T4 (−8) The Memorial Tournament – T16 (+1)

– T16 (+1) U.S. Open – CUT (+9)

