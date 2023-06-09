$875,000,000 worth Phil Mickelson steadily buying San Diego neighborhood worth $70 million

Phil Mickelson has been buying the luxurious Rancho Santa Fe neighborhood in San Diego, California for the past 20 years. He has done so bwith the utmost discretion, spending an estimated $70 million.

Mickelson is the winner of 45 PGA Tour events, including six major tournaments and one of the biggest names in LIV Golf. Phil Mickelson bought his first property in Rancho Santa Fe in 2001. This was, in fact, his home, until he got rid of it in 2015.

The house Phil Mickelson bought in 2001 and sold in 2015 at Rancho Santa Fe, San Diego, California (Image via Twitter @AshleysBeach).

The house cost him $6 million. Subsequently, during 2005, Phil Mickelson bought three other properties in the neighborhood, shelling out some $17.5 million.

By 2020, Mickelson continued to expand his interests in Rancho Santa Fe. He reportedly paid $25 million for another home nestled on a 4.3-acre lot. He purchased another 6.79 acres of adjacent land that same year, for another $25 million.

His first home in the neighborhood sold for $5.75 million, according to The New York Post. Thus, Mickelson's current interests in Rancho Santa Fe constitute an estate of four luxury residences and 11.09 acres of land. The estimated total amount he paid is $67.5 million.

It is worth considering the long-term value of the area of San Diego. Among other attractions, the area boasts high-end tennis and golf clubs, top quality schools, luxury recreational centers, and easy access to beaches, highways, shopping centers, etc.

Phil Mickelson's net worth

Phil Mickelson's net worth is estimated at $875 million, largely due to his successful career in professional golf. Undoubtedly, however, other sources of income (such as investments) have significantly increased his net worth.

Mickelson has won 45 PGA Tour tournaments, six of them majors. He has made the cut in 535 of the 660 events he has played at this level, with 198 Top 10s. This has earned him more than $96.5 million in earnings.

Phil Mickelson at the 2023 PGA Championship (Image via Getty).

Another $1.5 million can be added for his participation in the PGA Champions, where he has won four of the six tournaments in which he has played.

Additionally, Mickelson received a check for $200 million as a signing bonus with LIV Golf. According to an article published in National Club Golfer, the player has earned approximately $3.2 million for his sports results on that circuit.

In addition, Mickelson has been sponsored throughout his career by major companies, such as Callaway, Workday, KPMG, and Heineken/Amstel.

According to available information, Mickelson is currently sponsored by For Wellness. The company is dedicated to develop, produce, and sell products for the optimal nutrition of athletes, of which Mickelson himself is a co-founder.

