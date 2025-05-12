879K-followed IG star backs Rory McIlroy to claim rare feat ahead of PGA Championship: “Felt like his B-game won the Masters”

Golf Influencer Grant Horvat is rooting for Rory McIlroy for the upcoming PGA Championship. The Northern Irish golfer won the Masters, his first major since 2014, in April 2025.

He has been phenomenal with his game this season on the PGA Tour, and Grant Horvat, who enjoys around 879K followers on Instagram, stated that the five-time Major winner has a good chance to win "all the majors this year." Taking to X account, Horvat wrote:

"I think there’s a chance Rory wins all the Majors this year. It felt like his B game won the Masters"

With a victory at the Masters 2025, Rory McIlroy completed his career Grand Slam, meaning winning all four Majors at least once. He became the sixth golfer in history to achieve the incredible feat.

His maiden major victory came in 2011 at the US Open before he won the PGA Championship the following year. He then lifted the trophy of The Open Championship in 2014, and the same year, he won the PGA Championship for the second time by defeating Phil Mickelson by one stroke.

Aside from the majors, Rory McIlroy has been phenomenal with his game in the PGA Tour events in 2025. He won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Players Championship earlier this year, and in his last outing at the Truist Championship, he settled in T7 position.

Rory McIlroy shares his opinion on playing in the signature event ahead of the Major

Rory McIlroy at the Masters Tournament - Final Round - Source: Imagn

The PGA Tour players competed at the 2025 Truist Championship at Philly Cricket Club just a week before the year's second major, the PGA Championship. Rory McIlroy had an amazing outing and secured a position in the top 10 at the signature PGA Tour event, which concluded on Sunday, May 11.

Following the tournament in a post-round press conference, the World No. 2 reflected on his opinion of playing in a signature PGA Tour event ahead of the Major. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"Before, I'm all for. After, I wouldn't -- I'm not a huge fan of it, but there's only so many weeks in the year. I really like playing the week before if it makes sense."

"I think, again, this week was a great indication of where my game is and what I need to think about and what I need to work on going into next week. But the weeks after majors are tough," he added.

Rory McIlroy is gearing up for the PGA Championship, scheduled from May 15-18 at Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club. McIlroy has competed in eight tournaments on the PGA Tour this season, recording five top-10 finishes.

