“A 70? Come on” “Get him in a tournament!” – Fans divided as Congressional candidate claims Donald Trump beat two unnamed pro golfers

Donald Trump's close aide, Brian Jack, recently claimed that the former President had recently shot 70 to beat the two professional golfers.

Trump's love for golf is no secret to people. He is often seen playing a round on the golf course and is also seen at the Pro-Ams of the LIV Golf Event. Recently, Jack, who is a congressional candidate this time, made a revelation about the 77-year-old at a rally in Rome, Georgia.

"I’m not sure if I should say this," Jack said as per Golfweek. "But just a few weeks ago, President Trump put to shame two professional golfers. I ain’t gonna mention their names, but just know he shot a 70 on 18 holes."

He didn't reveal the course where Trump posted 70.

Fans online had a mixed response to Jack's claim. Most of the fans found it hard to digest, while many took a sarcastic dig at Donald Trump and his golf abilities. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"A 70? Come on."

"Wow. What a golfer Trump is!! Get him in a tournament!!!"

"Yes. And then you hope to god he’s like the movie characters who are rich and powerful and the ones you think are gonna be mad that I won but he actually ends up respecting me more for beating him and gives me a job doing nothing with $1,000,000/yr salary 🤷🏻‍♂️ could happen"

"I have no doubt that he beat pro golfers. He would probably beat them 9 out of 10 times. He’s a hell of a player and he could beat most Korn Ferry pros on even their best days. True golfer. Stud."

Here's a look at some more reactions:

Will Donald Trump host any LIV golf events this year?

Similar to the last two years, Donald Trump-owned golf courses will be one of the venues during this LIV golf season. The Trump National Doral, located in Miami, USA, will host the event for the third straight year. The golf course has previously hosted the Team Championship in the last two editions.

In the last two editions, Trump-owned venues have hosted multiple events, but this time only one event is taking place at these properties. Here are all the golf courses owned/managed by Donald Trump:

U.S.

Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, New Jersey (purchased in 2002)

Trump National Golf Club, Charlotte, North Carolina (purchased in 2012)

Trump National Golf Club, Colts Neck, New Jersey (purchased in 2008)

Trump National Golf Club, Hudson Valley, New York (purchased in 2010)

Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter, Florida (purchased in December 2012)

Trump National Golf Club, Los Angeles

Trump National Doral Golf Club, Florida

Trump International Golf Club, West Palm Beach, Florida

Trump National Golf Club, Philadelphia (located in Pine Hill, New Jersey)

Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C.

Trump National Golf Club, Westchester, New York

Outside the United States

Trump International Golf Links, Scotland

Trump International Golf Links and Hotel Ireland

Trump, Turnberry, Scotland

Trump International Golf Club, Dubai