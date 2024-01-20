“A bad day on the golf course is really never a bad day” - Tom Whitney reflects on how his time as a nuclear missile operator help his game

PGA Tour rookie Tom Whitney says that the lessons from his time in the United States Air Force have helped him out on the golf course.

Whitney worked with the US Air Force for four years after graduating from the US Air Force Academy in 2010. After putting up some good performances on the Korn Ferry Tour last year, he earned the PGA Tour card for this season. This week he is competing at the American Express, his first start as a member.

Speaking to the PGA Tour, Whitney mentioned that while being a nuclear missile operator in the Air Force and a professional golfer were two different jobs, he had applied his learnings from his former profession to his current one.

He said:

"It's really changed my perspective out here. A bad day on the golf course, honestly, is really never a bad day. Obviously, there's a lot of maturity that comes from being in the military—just a lot of time management and methods I've picked up along the way of learning things quickly, seeing them through, not quitting, digging down to the depths to accomplish something that I didn't know.

"I could go that deep from basic training all the way through becoming an officer and even getting trained up on the missile weapon system. Honestly, it just kind of makes the game a little simpler out here. It doesn't make it easier, but it's a lot less pressure when I'm out on the golf course."

Expand Tweet

Whitney had a good start to his professional career as he shot 66 in the opening round of the American Express. However, he slipped to T62 after shooting 70 on Friday. He is paired with Trace Crowe, and the duo will tee off at 12:03 p.m. ET from the first hole of the Nicklaus Tournament Course for the third round.

How did Tom Whitney perform in the 2022–23 season?

Tom Whitney had a memorable 2022–23 season on the Korn Ferry Tour; he made six top-10s, including a runner-up finish at the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club. This performance helped him finish 21st in the season standings and thus earned him a PGA Tour membership for the 2024 season.

Here's a look at Whitney's results in the Korn Ferry Tour 2023 season:

The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: CUT

The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club: T3

The Panama Championship: T63

Astara Golf Championship: CUT

Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club: T2

Astara Chile Classic: T50

Veritex Bank Championship: 6

LECOM Suncoast Classic: CUT

HomeTown Lenders Championship: CUT

AdventHealth Championship: T54

Visit Knoxville Open: CUT

UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH: T6

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open: CUT

Compliance Solutions Championship: W/D

Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS: 3

The Ascendant presented by Blue: CUT

NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank: T49

Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: CUT

Magnit Championship: T37

Albertsons Boise Open: T8

Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation: T26

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: CUT

Korn Ferry Tour Championship: T61