“A bed s**tting session” – Fans slam Rickie Fowler, others as Europe takes commanding lead over US at the Ryder Cup

The start of the 2023 Ryder Cup has been far from ideal for the US squad, as they are trailing behind Europe in all four foursome matches so far.

The 44th Ryder Cup commenced with foursomes, as per the choice of Europe's captain, Luke Donald. Despite initial apprehensions, the decision appears to be perfect so far.

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton of Europe beat Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns 4&3 in 15 holes. In the second foursome match, Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Åberg trumped Max Homa and Brian Harman 4-up.

The US hasn't fared well in the other two matches either, as Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka also triumphed over Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa by 2&1. In the final match, Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood are now 1-up against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay after 16 holes.

Popular golf analyst No Laying Up shared the statistics that team US could barely make just six birdies in the first 49 holes. He wrote:

"6 total birdies in 49 holes for the US so far. A bed s**tting session of truly epic proportions."

Expand Tweet

US fans didn't seem impressed with their team's performance so far and had some harsh criticisms. Many questioned Zach Johnson's foursome pairings, and the poor performances of Burns, Fowler, and Harman were also topics of discussion on Twitter.

Here's a look at some of the responses:

"Is Zach Johnson the worst captain in the history of the Ryder Cup? Had all of the same talent available to him from the record setting 2021 team, and completely goes rogue. DJ and Bryson were ready to go, and he went with Burns and Fowler 😂"

Expand Tweet

"Burns, Rickie, and Harman have all done absolutely nothing."

Expand Tweet

"Of all the under-discussed takes, the 'what has happened to Morikawa?' has to be near the top of the list."

Expand Tweet

"Rickie Fowler has missed EVERYTHING"

Expand Tweet

"Less time in photo shoots with matching outfits. More time preparing to compete."

Expand Tweet

"Homa being dormie and choosing a 3 wood to lay up 75 yards behind Hovland is a...choice."

Expand Tweet

"Would be interested to see the largest aggregate of the winning scores in the session"

Expand Tweet

"Scottie snd burns laughing and looking like theyre having a great time while conceding the match! Fun week in italy with the boys!!!"

Expand Tweet

"Scottie snd burns laughing and looking like theyre having a great time while conceding the match! Fun week in italy with the boys!!!"

Expand Tweet

"Safe to say Rickie, Burns and Harman need to take a back seat until Sunday after their performances this morning"

Expand Tweet

"Good thing we got JT on the bench to save us… side note You know Brooks is fuming and ready to go (and I hate liv)"

Expand Tweet

"Rahm and Hatton alone were 6 under. Insane European buzzsaw combined with a totally flat US squad is a really bad combo"

Expand Tweet

When will the afternoon session for the Ryder Cup tee off?

The afternoon session for the 2023 Ryder Cup will begin at 6:25 am ET. The pairings have not been announced yet for the four-ball session.

Here are the tee time details for the 2023 Ryder Cup four-ball session (all times ET):

6.25 am: Match 1

6.40 am: Match 2

6.55 am: Match 3

7.10 pm: Match 4