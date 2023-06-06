“A bright future ahead of him” - Rory McIlroy lauds fellow Northern Irishman Tom McKibbin for his European Open win

Rory McIlroy was in praise of fellow Northern Irishman Tom McKibbin after claiming the European Open, his first DP World Tour title, last week. McKibbin grew up playing at Holywood Golf Club, McIlroy's home club.

McIlroy was speaking after a disappointing fourth round at Muirfield Village. A poor fourth round of 3-over 75 resulted in him slipping to tie for seventh after having a 54-hole lead. McKibbin aggregated 9-under after four rounds at Green Eagle Golf Course, Hamburg, Germany, beating the trio of Marcel Siem, Julien Guerrier, and Maximilian Kieffer by a couple of strokes.

When asked about his fellow countryman's achievement during the Sunday interview, Rory said that he watched every shot of McKibbin's final round and was happy for the latter's achievement.

He said, as per ASAP Sports:

"For 20 years old he showed so much composure. And, yeah, look, he's been, we've all known from back home the potential that he has, but I think to break through and win for the first time at 20 years old is, there's a bright future ahead of him."

"Just so happy and so proud of him, really," Rory added. "I've known Tom since he was 10 years old. And to see his progression and see where he is today and get that first win in Europe is, was really cool to see."

While speaking to BBC Radio Ulster, McKibbin also talked about McIlroy's role in shaping up his game. He said:

"I probably wouldn't be here right now if he[McIlroy] hadn't helped me along the way. He's been amazing with me. I've been very fortunate to spend a lot of time with him and be in his presence.”

The 20-year-old golfer also received a personal congratulatory message from his idol.

"He said 'well done', and that he was very proud of me, and that he was watching out there on the TV so that was pretty cool," McKibbin told BBC Radio Ulster.

What's next for Rory McIlroy?

Rory Mcilroy during the 2022 U.S. Open Championship

Rory McIlroy will next be competing at the US Open 2023, which is scheduled to be played from June 15 to June 18 at Los Angeles Country Club. The 2011 US Open was the first major of McIlroy's career. However, since then, he hasn't been able to repeat his success at the event. He hasn't been able to win any major championships for nine years.

In the last four editions of the US Open, McIlroy has consistently finished in the top 10 (T9, T8, T7, and T5). Rory started the year as World No. 1 in OWGR and did well to win the season, starting at the DP World Tour Hero Dubai Desert Classic. However, since then, he has not been able to win any events. He failed to make the cut at the Players Championship and the 2023 Masters.

The two straight top 10s at the PGA Championship and the Memorial Tournament must have helped Rory McIlroy regain the lost confidence. Fans will be hoping that he ends his major title drought next week,

