"A burden off my shoulders" - When 19-yo Rory McIlroy finally entered the winner’s circle after two playoff heartbreaks

Rory McIlroy will once again compete at the Dubai Desert Classic, a tournament where he first entered the winner’s circle 16 years ago. His victory in the 2009 edition was a significant milestone for the then 19-year-old, marking a "burden off my shoulders" moment.

A year before, he had come close to securing his maiden win but suffered playoff defeats at the European Masters and the Hong Kong Open. Even during his 2009 victory in Dubai, McIlroy faced a rollercoaster final round—after scoring five consecutive birdies, he stumbled with three straight bogeys on the back nine.

While reflecting on his victory Rory McIlroy said,

“It's definitely a burden off my shoulders," McIlroy was quoted as saying by The Guardian after his win. "This win has moved me up a step and I just want to keep getting better and better. Your success only makes you more motivated to do better. I have become a very good player, but I still have a lot of years to progress and I just want to keep improving and hopefully one day I will be able to compete with Tiger [Woods]."

Rory McIlroy further mentioned that he needs to reassess his goals, but his main focus each week is to get himself into contention heading into the back nine on Sunday. He expressed relief, acknowledging that failing to win after holding a six-shot lead would have been difficult to accept and recover from.

However, he managed to secure the victory in the end, emphasizing that it's not about the number of wins but how they are achieved. He also reflected on the value of experience, stating that every situation he has encountered contributes to his growth. Past experiences played a crucial role in his success, and he hopes the latest one will benefit him.

Record of Rory McIlroy at Dubai Desert Classic

Few know the Majlis course better than Rory McIlroy. Before securing his maiden DP World Tour title in 2009, when he was the youngest to the title, he had already made headlines as an amateur. His next Dubai Desert Classic title came in 2015 with a three-shot victory.

Rory McIlroy holds a unique feat at the tournament: he has not finished outside the top 10 in any of his nine appearances since his 2009 victory. His results include sixth place in 2010, tenth in 2011, fifth in 2012, and ninth in 2014.

He finished as runner-up to Haotong Li in 2018. Two years ago, he secured a thrilling one-shot victory over Patrick Reed and successfully defended his title last year with the same margin against Adrian Meronk.

This year, Rory McIlroy will face tough competition from Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, Nicolai Højgaard, and Tyrrell Hatton. Other notable names in the 2025 Dubai Desert Classic field include Patrick Reed, Luke Donald, former world No. 1 Adam Scott, and rising PGA Tour star Akshay Bhatia.

