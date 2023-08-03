A contingent of 23 LIV Golfers confirmed for Asian Tour event at Close House, England 

The Asian Tour event is coming back to England for a second consecutive year and this time the international series will be played at Close House in the region of Northumberland. Many LIV Golfers has signed up for the upcoming tournament for an estimated purse of $2 million.

The fifth tournament of the Tour offers a significant prize pool of around $19 million. Notably, almost half of the LIV Golf players will be participating in the Asian Tour international series. This adds to the excitement and prestige of the event as top golfers from LIV Golf showcase their skills and compete against other talented players on the Asian Tour.

English golfer Lee Westwood is expected to feature for the tournament along with prominent golfers including Ian Poulter, and Patrick Reed. A total of 23 golfers from LIV Golf are participating in tournament and the names of all the remaining 20 golfers in the starting sheet are mentioned below.

Graeme McDowell Abraham Ancer Richard Bland Dean Burmester Eugenio Chacarra Matt Jones Sihwan Kim Chase Koepka Jason Kokrak Anirban Lahiri Danny Lee Jed Morgan Sebastian Munoz Andy Ogletree Pat Perez James Piot David Puig Brendan Steele Peter Uihlein Kieran Vincent

The International series of the Asian Tour has been growing massively in popularity and many influential golfers are starting to take part in it. The Lee Westwood Colt course at Close House is also a decent golf course where the tournament is going to take place.

The International series of the Asian Tour is backed by LIV Golf investors

LIV Golf is rapidly growing in influence as many mainstream golfers flock to the competition for further glory. The International series was also introduced by the same people who have invested in LIV Golf.

The Tour will be heading to England again after the succesfull event that took place in Slaley Hall last year. Even the commissioner and CEO of Asian Tour, Cho Minn Thant was ecstatic for the event and stated his views via golfmonthly:

“The Asian Tour is excited to be returning to Newcastle for the International Series England. We enjoyed a very successful event there last June, which marked the Tour’s first trip to the United Kingdom."

He added.

“To be able to stage the tournament this year at Close House, a fantastic venue that has such strong ties with Lee Westwood – a nine-time winner on the Asian Tour – adds an exciting new dimension to the tournament and provides another great opportunity for our membership.”

Lee Westwood will play on the golf course in Close House that has been named after him following his 9 victorious seasons with the Asian Tour. The 50-year old will be excited to taste victory this year as well.