"A day we won’t forget" - Shane Lowry shares emotions after dramatic Ryder Cup match win with Rory McIlroy

Shane Lowry shared his emotions after a dramatic Ryder Cup match win with Rory McIlroy. Both the Irishmen, Lowry and McIlroy, were paired on the second day of the Ryder Cup. The duo faced several difficulties at Bethpage Black but finally thrived by winning the Saturday fourballs.Lowry and McIlroy were heckled by the crowd on the 16th green on the second day of the tournament. Initially, McIlroy embraced them with kisses, followed by verbal spats with some fans.Following the conclusion of the Saturday Ryder Cup, Lowry shared a post on his X handle with a photo of them and a caption:“A day we won’t forget.”McIlroy won the Saturday fourballs with Lowry against Justin Thomas and Cameron Young with 2 UP. McIlroy also won a Saturday foursome with Tommy Fleetwood against Harris English and Collin Morikawa with 3&amp;2.Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy share emotions after playing second round of 2025 Ryder Cup Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy joined the post-tournament press conference after the second round of the 2025 Ryder Cup. Lowry explained that he loved doing what he did at the Ryder Cup. He said, via ASAP Sports:“It was intense. It was like something I've never experienced. But this is what I live for. This is it. This is, like, honestly, the reason I get up in the morning, for stuff like this. This is what I love doing. I love being a part of this team. I really want us to win this tournament. But that's only a point towards victory. I think we still have a job to do. Obviously we have quite a big lead, but we need to keep the foot in the gas now and get over that line as quick as we can. Obviously I'm very happy and I'm enjoying this.”Rory McIlroy added:“Hugely satisfying. It's Shane and I's first full point as a partnership. We got a half yesterday. Yeah, look, another blue point on the board. That's what we wanted to do. I'm so proud of this guy. He was with me -- he was there for me all day. I'm drained, to say the least, and he dug in big time when he had to. I chipped in when I could here and there, but the credit goes to this man today.”Rory McIlroy was also asked in the same press conference about whether the crowd took it too far. In response, the golfer explained how challenging it was to play in a Ryder Cup and said that he was proud to win the Saturday fourball.